December 17, 2025
Ohanaeze Affirms Support For Matawalle, Urges NANS To Abandon Protests

The apex Igbo sociocultural organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, has expressed support for the Minister of State for Defence, Bello Matawalle, describing him as a key asset of President Bola Tinubu’s administration.

In a statement jointly signed by its Deputy President General, Mazi Okechukwu Isiguzoro, and National Spokesman, Chief Chinenyeze Ohia, Ohanaeze urged the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) to abandon any planned protests against him.

The group said recent calls for protests against the minister were misplaced and risked distracting from ongoing efforts to address insecurity in the country.

The organisation said Matawalle’s role in the Federal Government’s anti-terrorism and antibanditry campaign, particularly recent security operations in parts of Kebbi State, had contributed to improved safety in several northern communities.

It added that these efforts were being carried out under the authority of President Tinubu and in collaboration with other senior security officials.

Ohanaeze alleged that opposition to the minister was politically motivated, claiming that some individuals and groups were seeking to undermine the current administration ahead of the 2027 general elections by targeting key figures involved in national security management.

According to the group, Matawalle had become a focal point of criticism because of his perceived effectiveness and loyalty to the President.

