Ohaji Youths Reject Inclusion In Proposed Orlu/Anim State

The National Congress of Ohaji Youths (NACOY) has declared its firm stance against the inclusion of Ohaji in the proposed Orlu/ Anim State, insisting that the people of Ohaji prefer to remain in Imo State with Owerri as the capital.

The youth body made this known during a press briefing held in Owerri following an extensive deliberations in their Congress meeting on August 2, 2025. In a statement jointly signed by its national leaders, including Nicholas Tochukwu Nwosu (National President) and Edi Victor Okezuo (National Secretary), NACOY expressed full support for the creation of an additional state in the SouthEast to address regional imbalances, but vehemently rejected any move to merge Ohaji with Orlu Zone.

The group highlighted the historical, cultural, and geographical ties between Ohaji and Owerri, stating that their inclusion in Orlu Zone was an “inconvenient political marriage” driven by annexation and bribery rather than genuine consent. “Ohaji has a population of over 400,000 people with 25 autonomous communities and seven electoral wards – larger than some existing local governments in Imo State. Yet, we were unjustly merged with Egbema,” the statement read.