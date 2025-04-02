Ohafia People Extol Kalu’s Virtues, Say He’s Done Well For Constituency

Share

Ohafia indigenes have praised the performance of Senator Orji Uzor Kalu (OUK) in transforming his constituency. In a statement by Ifeanyi Uchendu (Ph.D), the people appreciated the transformative leadership of the Senator representing Abia North Senatorial District.

It said: “Over the years, OUK has demonstrated an unwavering commitment to the progress and development of Ohafia, and today, we stand in admiration of the changes that have positively impacted our communities.

“One of the most notable improvements we have witnessed under OUK’s leadership is the rehabilitation of key roads within our region.

Roads that were once impassable, like Amangwu/ Okon road,Isiugwu Ohafia, Abia/Akanu road, and the Ndi Orieke Ohafia road and Oyirimba road in Amaekpu Ohafia, have seen significant improvements. “These roads, which were in deplorable conditions for years, have been given a new lease of life, making travel easier, safer, and more convenient for the people of Ohafia.

“These infrastructural developments are not just about roads; they are a symbol of progress, enabling better access to markets, schools, and healthcare, thereby enhancing the overall quality of life for our people.

“We, the people of Ohafia, are proud to recognise and appreciate these efforts, even though there may be a few individuals who fail to see the positive changes. “We understand that no journey toward progress is without challenges or critics. However, it is clear to all that OUK’s love for us and his dedication to our welfare is genuine.

We are grateful for his leadership, and we know that the best is yet to come. “We are optimistic that, with his continued support, Ohafia will experience even greater transformation in the coming years. “OUK loves us, and we love him. We stand united in our appreciation and look forward to even more achievements in the near future.”

