Ohafia/Arochukwu 2027: Stakeholders Drum Up Support For Ogbonna

Coordinator, Abia Progressive Frontiers Support Group, Ifeanyi Ogbonna has continued to receive support from prominent figures and groups ahead of the 2027 Ohafia/Arochukwu Federal Constituency election.

In a display of solidarity, the group offered to purchase the All Progressives Congress (APC) Nomination and Intent Form for him. Coordinator Ogbonna Augustine said the group’s decision to bankroll Ifeanyi’s nomination form stems from his leadership traits and traceable achievements in the public and private sectors.

He said: “We want a phenomenal change in our constituency. “Presently our constituency is as good as having a zero representative at the National Assembly and no one else is capable of filling that void except Ifeanyi Ogbonna.”

Describing Ogbonna as a young man with vision and performer, Augustine said that Ogbonna understands the infrastructure and legislative challenges needed in both Ohafia and Arochukwu Local Government Areas.

In a related development, indigenes of Ohafia/Arochukwu,under the umbrella of Ohafia/ Arochukwu Chamber of Professionals, have commenced plans to organise a rally and football league to further galvanise support for the entrepreneur.

