Ogunyolemi Emerges Chairman As PETROAN Inaugurates Lagos Exco

The National President of Petroleum Products Retail Outlets Owners Association of Nigeria, (PETROAN), Dr Billy Gillis Harry, has inaugurated the new Lagos State Executive members, led by Comrade Otunba Akinola Ogunyolemi.

He charged them to combat fuel adulteration, illegal meter adjustments, agency victimization of retail outlet owners, and product hoarding.

Gillis-Harry, who oversaw the elections during the Ordinary General Meeting (OGM) in Lagos, affirmed the emergence of Ogunyolemi as the Lagos State Chairman.

Other elected officers include: Chief Kayode Owodiye (Vice Chairman), Ehimen Akhere Joseph (Secretary), Mrs. Jane Okoh (PRO), Prince Bakare Adeyinka (Treasurer), and Mr. Olugbenga Alex (State Technical Adviser), according to a statement on Wednesday.

The statement noted that as a nonprofit and nonpolitical organization, PETROAN is committed to promoting the welfare of its members and ensuring unity and stability in Nigeria’s petroleum retail sector.

It added that its membership consists of owners of licensed petroleum product retail stations, government-approved petroleum selling outlets, and government-licensed petroleum storage facilities nationwide.

Gillis Harry, while congratulating the newly elected executives, also urged them to seek audiences with key stakeholders in Lagos, including Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, to formally introduce the new State leadership in line with standard practice.

He further advised the leadership of the Lagos chapter of PETROAN to collaborate with the association’s national and zonal structures for effective coordination and policy alignment.

The Rivers State Chairman, PETROAN, Francis Chilam Dimkpa, who coordinated the swearing-in ceremony, charged the newly elected Lagos State Executives to uphold sincerity, accountability, honesty, and constructive engagement with regulators and stakeholders.

Dimkpa, who also is PETROAN Chairman of State Chairmen, emphasized the importance of integrity and selfless service in their leadership.

According to the statement, among the national officers in attendance were Mazi Confidence Chijioke; Special Assistant to the BOT Chairman and Director of Operations; Mr. Sunny Williams, Rivers State Auditor; as well as Special Advisors on Strategy, Mr. Chinedu and Mr. Skill.

Ogunyolemi, in his inaugural address, pledged to prioritize the welfare and business interests of all PETROAN members in Lagos.

He promised that he would ensure that their concerns were effectively addressed.

