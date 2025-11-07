Ogunyankin Pledges Continuous Growth At Rotary Club

The newly inducted President of the Rotary Club of Adeniyi Jones, Rotarian Yetunde Ogunyankin, has pledged to consolidate on the achievements of her predecessors and ensure sustained growth of the club during the 2025/2026 Rotary year.

Ogunyankin, who becomes the first female President of the club, was formally installed at a ceremony held at Watercress Event Hall, Ikeja, Lagos. The event also witnessed the inauguration of Board Members for the new Rotary year.

In her acceptance remarks, she expressed appreciation to God, her family, and members of the club for the confidence reposed in her. She assured that her administration would continue to build on projects that impact communities in areas such as education, health, humanitarian support, and youth development.

“Rotary’s motto, ‘Service Above Self’, will remain our guiding principle. This new year will be about continuity and growth. We will expand existing projects and introduce new ones that can create lasting value,” she said.

Ogunyankin described leadership in Rotary as a collective effort, noting that the club’s successes over the years were achieved through teamwork, dedication, and sacrifice.

“As we step into a new Rotary year, we are not starting from zero. We are building on a strong foundation. Every member played a role in getting us here,” she said.

She paid tribute to the Charter President, Rtn. Ade Adebowale (Oludasile), whom she described as a steady guide and source of encouragement. According to her, his leadership created the stability on which the club continues to thrive.

Ogunyankin joined the Rotary Club of Adeniyi Jones in 2023 and has since been a committed member, serving as Public Relations Officer and contributing to several community projects. She is also a Paul Harris Fellow, a certified Project Manager, Scrum Master, author and mentor.

Guests at the investiture ceremony described her emergence as a milestone for the club and a motivation for young women who aspire to leadership.

The Rotary Club of Adeniyi Jones was established to support humanitarian and developmental causes within Lagos and beyond, in line with the global mandate of Rotary International.

With a new Rotary year underway, Ogunyankin assured that the club will intensify partnerships and expand outreach to underserved communities.

“Our responsibility is to make life better for others. That is the heart of Rotary. Together, we will accomplish more,” she stated.