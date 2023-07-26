Ogunwo’s Terra Firma, tales, gains from the pandemic

A week-long exhibition of recent painting by celebrated artist and scholar, Dr. Bolaji Ogunwo, ended last Saturday at the National Museum, Onikan, Lagos. Titled ‘Terra Firma: Tales and gains from the Pandemic’, the exhibition featured over 20 works done mainly in oil and acrylic mediums. ‘Terra firma’ is a Latin phrase, literally meaning “firm land” or “solid ground”, notes Temitope Oladeji, the curator of the exhibition, adding that ‘Terra firma’, “is evidence of Ogunwo’s prodigious output as a persistent painter and scholar.

“It has been a real pleasure to contact with and engage with his works for almost two decades while following his artistic evolution.” A glance at the works on display, one cannot but notice the aesthetic and expressive quality of the repertoire the tactile appeal evoked from the canvases is one that can be likened to sculptural bas-relief. Ogunwo, a senior lecturer of visual Art at the University of Lagos’ Faculty of Arts’ Department of Creative Arts, said he was attempting to keep a record of the COVID-19 pandemic’s successes through art.

“The repertoire in this exhibition reflects a continuation of my investigation of related subjects in the past, while also introducing a fresh departure into the broad material method that characterizes the basis of my compositions. “This results in a nuanced approach that draws from the intersection of the uniquely colorful to the hazily pixelated, and in canvases that oscillate between realms of blurred figuration and abstractional surrealism.

“These somewhat formal descriptors are not meant to be a technical guardrail or aesthetic lens through which to view this collection. Rather, they are terms that variously capture my preoccupation with the recent past, and the tainted imagery I am trying expoused through the everyday relatable subjects. These subjects underscore my response to the recent realities and convey a canon of mean ings beyond what they may be ordinarily associated with,” he said. “COVID worked against all of our efforts. It locked down everything, closed doors, and caused chaos. People, such as the airports and trains, were losing money. Although there was a lull in activity, we quickly recovered. And I believe that what we currently possess is a more advanced form of humanity. That furnace has forged the capacity we have found after going through all of those difficulties.”

One of such abilities, according to Ogunwo, is the entrenchment of virtual life as a faster method of doing things. In his curatorial statement, Oladeji noted that the exploration of pixels as part of this collection is an extended concept in the artist’s oeuvre…. “As usual, elegance and glamour constantly finds its way into Ogunwo’s works, characterized by energetic movements and a heightening sense of motion. This speaks volumes in his ability to remain audacious to his materials and medium.

The choice of colours and its application exudes contagious energy, which captures the viewers at a visceral level, while his style envelops the viewer in a therapeutic nature. I encourage you to soak in the dexterity of the creation of this world-class artist, which has occasioned a remarkable style that distinguishes him.”

According to him, Covid-19 Pandemic arrived suddenly, “and worst than it’s arrival is the tenacity of it’s heinous tentacles that ruptured the existing realities climaxing in the accidental rapture of loved ones while we all trembled in anxiety under the cover called Facemasking.

“We lost time and treasures, amidst excruciating pains occasioned by the transit across the cadaverous Valley. At last, despite the doldrums, we uncovered that a higher version of mankind exists. We have found a higher ground thriving on the terra firma. The future is obviously here, it’s in colourful pixels hence the more we look the more we See Bolaji Ogunwo.”

According to him, ‘Terra Firma’ was influenced by what Ogunwo chooses to see, painting from the abundance and sincerity of his He(ART), rather than the scarcity and uncertainty that permeates his milieu, hence the excess disposition of vibrant hues.

“Time and seasons have taught us about the lessons inherent in trying times of global health and security challenges through this body of work, expressing motion while capturing emotions. There is a deliberate effort on his part to ensure titles, mirrors the subject to a large extent.”

