Ogunwole Emerges New FUOYE Vice Chancellor

The Governing Council of the Federal University, Oye-Ekiti (FUOYE), has appointed Professor Joshua Olalekan Ogunwole, a professor of soil ecosystem, as the new Vice Chancellor of the institution.

Ogunwole, who currently serves as the Deputy Vice Chancellor (Strategic Partnership, Research, Innovation and Linkages), will succeed Professor Abayomi Sunday Fasina as the fifth substantive Vice Chancellor of the university in February.

According to a statement by the university’s Public Relations Officer, Mr. Foluso Ogunmodede, the decision was reached during a meeting of the Governing Council held on Thursday and presided over by the Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of Council, Senator Victor Ndoma-Egba (SAN).

“Today, Thursday, November 6, 2025, brings to an end a very long and difficult process of getting a new VC for FUOYE,” the statement read.

It noted that the process began in August following the advertisement for the position of Vice Chancellor.

Senator Ndoma-Egba, while announcing the appointment, urged all stakeholders to embrace peace and support the new administration.

“The appointment of a new Vice Chancellor has brought with it rancour and acrimony within and outside the campus. By this appointment, all these should stop. I advise all applicants to sheathe their swords and join the new Vice Chancellor to build the university,” he said.

The Pro-Chancellor commended the outgoing Vice Chancellor, Prof. Abayomi Sunday Fasina, for what he described as an outstanding tenure marked by remarkable infrastructure development.

“You are going out with confidence and your head held high. I congratulate you,” Ndoma-Egba said.

He also appreciated members of the Governing Council for their commitment, doggedness, and professionalism throughout the selection process.

The meeting ended with the formal presentation of the letter of appointment to Prof. Ogunwole by the Pro-Chancellor.