Oguntoye Twins win Naomi Barber King Youth Legacy Award 2024

Ambassadors Taiwo and Kehinde Oguntoye, who are the founders of TWC Intercontinental Limited, initiators of Twins Tourism, World Twins Festival has emerged as the pioneer winners of Dr Naomi Barber King Youth Legacy Award 2024.

The twins, who are also the hosts of a travel and tourism magazine radio show tagged; Travel With The Twins, disclosed in a statement that the award came from AD King Foundation Atlanta, USA, the organiser of AD King Young Professional Leaders Bootcamp.

According to a letter signed by the President/CEO of the AD King Foundation Atlanta US, Dr Babs Onabanjo, the award will be formally presented to the twins at the AD King Young Professional Leaders Bootcamp ceremony, which began on Thursday and will climax today in Atlanta.

“Awardees are drawn from various countries worldwide. Oguntoye Twins have been selected for their leadership qualities and the significant impact they are making in their communities” noted Dr Babs Onabanjo in the letter of award.

Reacting to the notification, the Oguntoyes expressed their delight at being recognised by the AD King Foundation and the Youth Legacy Award of Dr Naomi Ruth Barber (Sister-in-Law) of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

They stated, “We are truly enthralled by this recognition, particularly because it comes from a lineage of the “two brothers who dared to dream” Alfred Daniel King and Dr. Martin Luther King. We dedicate this honor to all multiple births worldwide.”

