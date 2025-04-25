Oguntamu Wins Forty Under 40 Global Award In Dubai

Share

Nigerian media entrepreneur and digital strategist, Olufemi Oguntamu, has been honored with the prestigious Forty Under 40 Global Award in the Media (Digital & Social) category.

The recognition came during an exclusive award ceremony held at the Hilton Garden Inn, Business Bay, Dubai.

The 2025 edition of the awards, themed “Connecting Global Champions,” brought together a distinguished class of emerging leaders under 40 from across four continents.

Organized by Xodus Communications, the ceremony celebrated individuals who are disrupting industries and driving impactful innovation on a global scale.

Oguntamu, the Founder and CEO of Penzaarville Africa, was recognized for his transformative contributions to Africa’s digital media landscape.

Under his leadership, Penzaarville has become a trailblazing creative agency known for weaving culture-driven narratives and forging deep digital engagement for global and local brands alike.

Speaking on the award, Oguntamu said: “This award isn’t about personal achievement; it is about the collective spirit of African excellence in digital storytelling. It’s a reminder that our ideas, our culture, and our voices are not just part of the conversation—they are shaping it.”

Renowned for pioneering influencer marketing models and large-scale digital activations tailored to African audiences, Oguntamu has helped reimagine how brands connect with consumers through authentic, community-centric storytelling.

The Forty Under 40 Global Awards are judged by a panel of global executives, industry leaders, and past honorees. Selection criteria include innovation, impact, leadership, and global relevance.

Oguntamu’s win, from among thousands of nominees worldwide, underscores the rising influence of African creatives on the international stage.

The Dubai event capped a three-day experience featuring networking forums, leadership roundtables, and business tours designed to foster international collaboration and shared learning.

Among this year’s notable honorees were Ayodeji Razaq (Nigeria), Group CEO of RED Media Africa; Reece Mennie (UK), founder of Hunter Jones; Fiza Farhan (Pakistan), climate advocate and social entrepreneur; Nicole Ansoni (Rwanda), business development strategist; and Darren Meltz (South Africa), founder of SecretEATS.

Oguntamu’s accolade marks a milestone not only in his career but also for Nigeria’s growing creative economy. It highlights the potential of purpose-driven, culturally rooted media to influence global narratives and shape the future of digital engagement.

As Africa’s digital ecosystem continues to rise in global prominence, Olufemi Oguntamu stands as a beacon of the continent’s creative powermleading with innovation, strategy, and an unwavering commitment to telling the African story on the world stage.

