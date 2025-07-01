Oguntala Urges Professional Bodies To Prioritize Human Capacity Devt

President of the Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE), Engr. Margaret Aina Oguntala, FNSE, has stressed the vital role of professional bodies in advancing human capacity development to meet the demands of the evolving energy sector.

Speaking as a distinguished panelist at the NOG Energy Week 2025 — one of Africa’s premier energy conferences — held at the Bola Ahmed Tinubu International Conference Centre, Abuja, Oguntala addressed participants during a Strategic Panel Session themed “Human Capacity Development for the Future of Energy.”

Engr. Oguntala joined other prominent industry leaders to explore effective strategies for workforce development amid rapidly advancing energy technologies and operational complexities.

She expressed concern over the widening gap between academic training and industry requirements, noting that many engineering graduates lack practical, hands-on experience. She identified a growing shortage of talent in critical areas such as data analytics, AI-driven asset management, and green energy technologies.

Oguntala advocated for the adoption of competency-based training frameworks that integrate internships, project-based learning, and continuous professional development — not only for new entrants, but also for mid-career professionals in need of reskilling to stay relevant.

“Professional bodies like the NSE have a pivotal role to play in bridging the gap between academia, industry, and policymakers,” she said. “This includes enforcing ethical standards, driving structured CPD programmes, and supporting mentorship and networking platforms to promote knowledge transfer and inclusivity in the engineering workforce.”

Her participation at the NOG Energy Week underscores the NSE’s ongoing commitment to promoting engineering excellence and fostering impactful collaborations across Nigeria’s energy and engineering ecosystem.