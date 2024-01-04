Ogunsaya Set To Retire As Airtel Africa CEO

The incumbent Chief Executive Officer of Airtel Africa Plc, Olusegun Ogunsanya, is set to bow down as he is retiring from the service.

The company has announced his retirement with effect from July 1, 2024. Ogunsanya, who joined Airtel in 2012, ran the Nigeria operations of the telecommunications and mobile money company for nine years before he was appointed chief executive officer of the group in 2021.

A statement by the company read: “With local knowledge of the African landscape and deep distribution experience he led the company in maintaining double-digit revenue growth over many quarters and to deliver new, innovative products to its customers across the continent.

“Building on the work undertaken during his time as CEO, including the launch of the company’s first sustainability strategy, and given his deep experience across Africa, Ogunsanya will become the Airtel Africa Charitable Foundation’s inaugural Chair.

“The Charitable Foundation will accelerate the company’s commitment to its sustainability initiatives and charitable operations across its locations in Africa.

The Charitable Foundation’s objectives will focus on promoting digital inclusion, financial inclusion, access to education, and environmental protection. The Charitable Foundation will be a separate legal entity and be independent of the Airtel Africa Group.”