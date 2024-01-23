Ogun’s Rapid Industrialisation: A product of visionary leadership

The ongoing effort by the Governor Dapo Abiodun-led administration to make Ogun State an investment destination of choice has, without a doubt, brought far more remarkable achievements than any other time in the recent past. It is a statement of fact, not an empty boast. There is no denying the fact that the pursuit of industrialization policy has been the overarching objective of all successive governments, but none has achieved the level of success the present administration has recorded within the last four and half years of its inception. The recent report by the Economic Confidential, which listed Ogun State as the second leading economically viable state in Nigeria after Lagos, is evidence of the commitment of the present government to sustainable industrial growth.

For three consecutive sessions under his administration, the state has routinely maintained its competitive edge over the rest of the country. Sustaining a leading position among other competing states is by no mean feat. With it, the roadmap to industrialisation has already been laid, and it must be sustained. By the combined advantages of its geographical location and oceanic plenitude of land, Ogun State has a manifest destiny to be among the leading industrial hubs in Africa. But this will not happen by magic because no wind blows in favour of a ship without a destination. As a people, we know where we are coming from, where we are today and where we want to be. And, of course, getting to that destination is not going to be a straight curve. What is of utmost importance is to have a leader who has the vision, the capacity and the genuine sense of purpose to make things happen. We have already scaled that hurdle with the ascendancy of Prince Abiodun as the governor. From the inception of his administration, he has developed the plan, the strategy and the modality for the implementation.

The problem with our national economy is not only that our development is slow, it is really that there is no genuine and sustainable plan to achieve a discernable industrial plan, despite the enormity of human and material resources available at our disposal. However, there is now a paradigm shift in Ogun State. Since Governor Abiodun assumed the mantle of leadership in 2019, what has been the focus of his administration is to create an enabling environment to attract local and foreign direct investments into the state. Apart from the network of road infrastructure across the three senatorial districts, continuous improvement in the Easy of Doing Business and land reform initiative which provide attraction for investors, the administration has also created four economic zones in the last four and a half years in addition to the Agbara Industrial Zone, which includes Ota and Kajola axes. At present, the Agbara Industrial Zone is arguably the largest industrial zone in Nigeria and probably one of the largest in the continent. It is the zone that makes Ogun State the industrial capital of Nigeria. The decision by the present government to create additional four zones is not only to expand economic opportunities that abound in the state but also makes it investorfriendly. As of today, investors can conveniently choose any zone that suits them. The importance of economic zones cannot be over emphasized. Among other benefits, a high-performing zone with strong foreign investment can create thousands of jobs while also building the capabilities of the local workforce as outside investors share expertise and know-how. And this is where the importance of road infrastructure comes into play. With what has already been achieved by the present administration, there is no looking back as Ogun State continues to strive to forge ahead in its drive to sustain its leading position as the nation’s industrial capital. Like every other field of human endeavour, the task is enormous and the resource available is limited. But with prudent management and the commitment of the administration, that challenge will be surmounted. However, because the desire for a higher goal of economic prosperity for all is forever a work in progress, it is imperative for all the stakeholders to come together as a collective group to join hands with the government and take ownership of the process. The governor, while recounting some of the landmark achievements his administration had recorded in the area of road network, which has been a catalyst for a steady march towards industrial transformation, promised not to let the guard down. He also listed other key initiatives in the pipeline to create more economic zones for further industrial development. These, according to him, include the proposed launch of Dry Port at Kajola (Ogun Central), the construction of a deep Seaport at Olokola (Ogun East) and the Sea Port in Ijebu Economic Zone. While appealing to the Federal Government to approve Remo Economic Zone as a Free Trade Zone when he received the Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Dr. Doris Uzoka-Anite and her team in his office at Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta, he noted that the approval would enable processing companies that had signed to process raw materials in the zone commence operations.

He had this to say: “We constructed the road that connects Epe to Ijebu-Ode. This road will evacuate goods and people from Lagos to the East through our state. That road is a world class expressway and in that corridor, we have an economic zone. “We created another economic zone around Kajola. Kajola is where we have the rail line coming from all the way from Ibadan. We will soon launch our Dry Port in that particular economic zone. We also have one in Yewa through its axis. All these Economic Zones are to ensure that cargos produced in the state are conveniently processed and exported through our airport and sea port. “We will soon sign the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between us and the third party to begin the construction of our deep Seaport at Olokola as well. By doing this, we will have our dry port at Kajola in the central senatorial district, airport in Remo Economic Zone and the sea port in Ijebu Economic Zone. “We have a pending application for the Remo Economic Zone as a Special Economic Zone that enjoys the status of a Free Trade Zone and the reason for this is very simple. The entire economic zone is being developed in partnership between the state and the party and we have located the airport at the economic zone and the airport is just one of the enablers on its own. “Part of the requirements that we signed with our partner was that this Economic Zone will be a Free Trade Zone. It allows for all processing companies all over the world who have already signed the process in the zone to process their raw materials that will be brought from all over the state. They can export them to other parts of the continent. “We are aware that when you assumed office, you decided to review the numbers of Free Trade Zones that we have in the country and decide on which ones are truly required, needed and deserving. “The problem we have is that our partner in his determination to move that economic zone, has begun to award contracts and because the model we have was that in the process of doing that, certain taxes that you would have to pay if it is not an economic zone and that is hindering the process which is why we are looking at ways solving the problem speedily “I am sure you are aware that the partner is being supported by AFREXIMBank. Today, out of the six SAPZs in the country, I believe Ogun State is right there ahead in the pack and we are ahead of everybody else and if the required approvals are gotten for our Economic Zones, I am sure in the next 12 months, you will see a proliferation of processing companies that have already signed up to begin to work in that zone.

Governor Abiodun emphasised that the Zone would record multiple processing companies willing to sign up to begin work in the zone in the next one year, if the approval was given. Speaking earlier, Dr. Uzoka Anite, applauded Governor Abiodun for his developmental strides, adding that the spate of establishment of industries in the state was a confirmation of the conducive business environment and availability of necessary infrastructure that attracts investors. She said as the industrial capital, the Gateway State had distinguished itself as a pioneer and leader in developing, expanding and attracting industries with ease, pointing out that the visit was an opportunity to rub minds on how best to collaborate. As further proof of the success of the industrial policy of Governor Abiodun, Ogun State took another leap forward with the commissioning of two factories and extension of the Tropical General Investment (TGI), along Interchange, Sagamu. Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, stated this during the commissioning of two factories and extension of the Tropical General Investment (TGI), along Interchange, Sagamu. The Governor, who performed the commissioning in the presence of Doris Uzoka-Anite, described the event as a classic example of the success story of the state and a reference point in Foreign Direct Investment. “If we had not increased the ranking of the state on the ease of doing business index, you would not be expanding your business. You are a testament to the fact that we are truly working the talk and we are proud to be associated with you.”