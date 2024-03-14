Ogun’s Prosperity and Milestone in MSMEs Promotion

Recently the Ogun State Government recorded another significant milestone in its effort to promote the entrepreneurial capacity of its people at the 2nd edition of the national Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) clinic held in Abeokuta, the state capital. The initiative saw the Federal Government granting 200 Exhibitors a cash reward of N150, 000, while an additional 200 shop owners at the Adire International market also earned N100, 000 each. The Vice President, Senator Kashim Shettima, made this announcement at the June 12 Cultural Centre, Kuto, Abeokuta, venue of the event.

The gesture aligns with the overall objective of the host governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, to promote home-grown business as a catalyst for industrial development. As studies have shown, Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs) are crucial for local economic development, playing a major role in job creation, poverty alleviation, and economic growth. In all economies of the world, developed and underdeveloped, SMEs contribute heavily to the development of various sectors such as manufacturing, agriculture, and ICT services. Indeed, there is a reciprocal relationship between an SME and the economy. Development in the economy ensures the creation of more SMEs.

The creation of more SMEs ensures a boost in the economy. They are the backbone of the economy, contributing to job creation, economic growth, and community development. Small businesses employ millions of people worldwide. Therefore, the event could not have come at a better time than now when the nation’s economy is in its most trying period, grappling with poverty, inflation and rising youth unemployment. By prioritising the development of SMEs, not only that the government intends to boost employment generation, but also ginger small businesses to foster economic growth in their communities.

This job creation in turn improves individuals’ livelihoods but also enhances the overall economic well-being of the local area. These are part of the motivation for organising national Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) clinics. The Vice President, speaking further on the significance of the event, said the MSME clinic would serve as a bridge between the people and the government, adding that it would serve as a lifeline for enterprises in the state and the country as a whole.

He said: “Each exhibitor present at the clinic today stands to gain from our MSME instant grant of N150, 000 each, courtesy of our esteemed private sector and His Excellency, President Bola Tinubu. “I hereby announce that President Bola Tinubu has directed that almost 200 new applications within this market be granted free of charge to small business traders for one year and each of them should enjoy a grant of N100, 000.” In acknowledgment of the transformation that has taken place under the leadership of Governor Abiodun, Senator Shettima described Ogun State as the industrial powerhouse of the nation, noting the support and commitment of his administration to the Federal Government’s efforts to promote enterprises and empowerment of the people.

He said his coming to Ogun State signified the need to support businesses and transform ideas into commercially viable ventures, saying the 2nd phase of the Expanded SMSME Clinics was a strategic intervention to fortify the foundation of small businesses, which commenced in Benue State early this year. “The clinics serve as a link between the people and the government. Small Businesses are now afforded platforms to present their business challenges, and seek timely intervention of monetary agencies all in an attempt to eliminate the task of navigating from one agency to another in their efforts to build the next unicorn out of Africa,” Shettima said.

The Vice President thanked Governor Abiodun for supporting the Federal Government to bring the nation’s economy back on track. On his part, Abiodun disclosed that his administration had launched the Small and Medium Enterprises Industrial Land Acquisition Scheme (SILAS), stating that the scheme was a 1,000-hectare industrial hub provided with needed amenities like good roads, and power, among others. “The SME Park is aimed at providing incentives to SMEs way below the market rate.

There will be many incentives through industrial ownership and accelerated processing of their CoOs which can be used as collateral for further financing. “Other benefits of the park will include rebates on taxes and levies such as Land Use Charges (LUC), building permits, land processing fees, etc. This park will cover agro-allied, agro-processing, home and personal care, building materials and chemicals, food processing,” the governor said. To support the Federal Government in repositioning the nation’s economy, Governor Abiodun said the state would offer incentives like conditional grants of N100, 000 to 10,000 MSMSE, N500, 000 given to 2,000 SMEs, and N50, 000 to 5,000 market women in the state.

The Vice President had earlier commissioned the Modern Adire Shared Facility at the Adire International Market Asero, and the National MSME Clinics, Ultra-Modern Fashion Hub, Ajebo Road all in Abeokuta. According to him, the clinic would allow small business owners to meet regulatory bodies like the National Agency for Food, Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC), Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON), Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC), Nigerian Export Promotion Council (NEPC), and others as well as feature grant presentations to qualified MSMEs.

The Vice President also inaugurated the Fashion Hub project at the Old OGTV auditorium where over 150 state-of-the-art tailoring equipment have been provided for stakeholders in the fashion industry as well as the Adire shared facility at Asero, Abeokuta. Tuesday’s event merely added to what the Abiodun administration already had in the plan for the sustainable growth of Ogun State as a preferred investment destination. So, it is not a one-off thing. Several other notable endeavours aimed at fostering the development of manufacturing industries as well as small and medium-scale businesses have been imitated and implemented based on an integrated master plan already put in place by Governor Abiodun to actualise his transformative agenda.

This includes a massive network of road infrastructures, the Ease-of-Doing-Business, land reform, and an International Agro Cargo Airport to facilitate export promotion and value addition to agro-allied products, among others. In furtherance of its effort to meaningfully empower the youths, last week, the Ogun State Government in collaboration with international partners organised a training programme where 100,000 SMSEs, Youths were exposed to emerging technologies to enhance their capacity as global players in the emerging digital economy courtesy of Get Funded Africa Technologies (GFAT), Microsoft, Google, and Meta. Delivering a keynote address during the official launch of the training at Ogun Tech Hub, Abeokuta, tagged: “Gateway Skills Programme”, the Chairman, Senate Committee on Information and Communication Technology (ICT) and Cyber Security, Senator Shuaib Salisu, said the empowerment was an opportunity for SMSEs and youths to be self-reliant, get equipped with relevant technology skills enabling them upgrade to digital marketing