Ogun’s N5bn Intervention Money Impacting On Residents – Gov’s Aide

The N5 billion Ogun State Intervention Palliative meant to cushion the effects of the economic challenges facing the country is having direct impacts on the people. Kayode Akinmade, the Special Adviser to Governor Dapo Abiodun on Media, said this on OGTV Current Affairs Program, The RoundTable yesterday.

He said through targeted interventions, the government aims to address the current economic challenges by implementing a series of phased initiatives aimed at alleviating these burdens. Abiodun had announced N5 billion in intervention funds to cushion the effect of the rising cost of living and inflation in the state.

The money, according to him, is planned to be shared as palliatives to cushion the effects of fuel subsidy removal. At a press conference in Abeokuta, the governor said his administration was aware of the hardship in the country caused by the fuel subsidy removal.