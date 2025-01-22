Ogun’s N1.05trn Budget Will Pave Way For Devt, Prosperity –Finance Commissioner

Share

Ogun State Government has said the 2025 budget of N1.05trn, is aimed at executing projects that would set the State in the path of development and prosperity.

The Chief Economic Adviser and Commissioner for Finance, Mr. Dapo Okubadejo stated this during the highlights and breakdown of the 2025 budget tagged “Budget of Hope And Prosperity”, held at Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta.

He said the increase in the 2025 budget was to continue on the implementation of qualitative and affordable education, healthcare delivery, housing, provision of critical road infrastructure, youth empowerment and other essential services for the good of the people.

He said the budget State’s budgets have increased from N335bn in 2020 to N1.1trn in 2024 as a result of the reforms put in place and the blockage of leakages and loopholes.

He said: “We have significantly increased our Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) through lots of reforms in lands, payments, industry, trade and investment where you can do business online.

“We have also done a lot of internal reforms to drive efficiency as well as digitised the entire internal revenue service.” Okubadejo stated that the Ogun State is expected to generate N194bn from Ministries, Departments and Agencies, N121bn from internal revenue service and N228m from federal allocation from N199bn in 2024.

Share

Please follow and like us: