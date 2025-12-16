Ogun’s 2026 Budget And Abiodun’s Bold Revenue Target

Following the series of town hall meetings organised by the Ogun State government to seek stakeholders’ inputs into the 2026 Medium-Term Expenditure Framework (MTEF), the governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun on Wednesday, precisely December 3, 2025 presented a N1.668 trillion 2026 budget to the State House of Assembly, tagged: “Budget of Sustainable Legacy” for consideration. This amount represents a 63 per cent increase from the previous budget.

In a radical departure from the past, the entire framing of the budget preparation focuses on high capital allocation driven by aggressive revenue generation. A high Capital Expenditure (CapEx) ratio is the hallmark of a development-focused budget.

The 2026 budget is fundamentally designed as a capital-intensive budget, with the aggressive Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) target being the required fuel for this elevated spending on development projects. As presented before the state assembly, the budget essentially focuses on ambitious IGR targets, amounting to N509.88 billion to finance the new fiscal year.

For the realisation of this significant increase, the administration intends to leverage the state’s position as an industrial hub and a rapidly expanding economy. As the governor rightly pointed out in his address to the lawmakers, the Ogun’s economy continues to grow strongly with the annual GDP now standing at N17 trillion.

The net effect of this sustained growth has further increased the State’s capacity for IGR which has been in an upward trend from N52 billion in 2020 to N192 billion 2024, leading to a projected N250 billion in 2025. In this regard, the governor specifically tasked the Ogun State Internal Revenue Service (OGIRS), including OPIC, the Bureau of Lands, and relevant Ministries to contribute N250 billion of this total. He charged each of these relevant agencies to intensify their revenue generation efforts, while also aiming at an aspirational target of about N750 billion by 2027.

“Over the past six years, we have grown our state’s economy to an estimated Gross Domestic Product of about seventeen trillion naira (N17 trillion). Our Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) has grown considerably from about fifty-two billion naira (N52 billion) in 2020 to close to one hundred and ninety-two billion naira (N192 billion) as of 2024, and is projected to reach about two hundred and fifty billion naira (N250 billion) for the full year 2025,” Abiodun enthused.

To engender effective collaboration, the governor emphasised the need for all Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs) to prepare ambitious budgets, viewing them as “pieces of a jigsaw that must fit together to complete the bigger picture.” The overall approach is one of fiscal discipline combined with accelerated investment in growth-enabling sectors.

The overall analysis of the proposed budget highlights a renewed determination by the government to consolidate the gains made under its ISEYA Development Agenda, which stands for: Infrastructure, Security/ Social Wellbeing, Education, Youth Empowerment/Job Creation, and Agriculture.

Making specific reference to the government’s sustained effort for the creation of an enabling environment for industrial investment, Governor Abiodun highlighted key infrastructure achievements over the last six years, including the Gateway International Airport, now operational, as well as the ongoing work on the Kajola and Ijebu-Ode Inland Dry Ports. Other than these landmark projects, he also gave a long list of road interconnectivity, amounting to1500 kilometres over the last six years.

He said: “We have constructed and rehabilitated over 1,500 kilometres of roads-more than the achievements of previous administrations over a combined period of 16 years. This unprecedented milestone has opened rural communities, improved urban mobility, reduced transport and logistics costs, enhanced trade, and boosted productivity across all sectors.”

Major roads either completed or under construction in the Central Senatorial District include the 13.1km Ijana–Alapako–Oni–Mosa Road in Obafemi-Owode; 12.98km Kila– Alagbagba Road in Odeda; 10.34km Tepona Road in Wasimi, Ewekoro; 6.5km Olodo–Adawo Road in Odeda; 19.02km Akinsinde–Coker Market Road; 4.3km Akute–Ajuwon Road; and the 1.45km Alagbole–Ajuwon Road, all in Ifo.

In the West Senatorial District, key projects include the 10.08km Agosasa–Idolorisa Road in Ipokia; the 16.02km Oja-Odan– Orobiyi–Ebute Igbooro Road in Yewa North; and the 3.12km Oke-Erinja Road (Phase I) in Yewa South.In the East Senatorial District, projects include the 15.19km Itebu–Ago-Isobo Road in Ogun Waterside; the 14.09km Mamu– Aba Panu Road in Ijebu North; the 8.64km Ganganbiaro–Odo Ona Road in Remo North; the 1.5km Awomasu– Agbato Road in Ogere, Ikenne; the 1.6km Odolewu–Lasesi–Isiwo Road in Odogbolu; and the 1.4km Awokoya Road in Ijebu-Ode.

“We also facilitated the construction of a dedicated access road leading to the Prof. Wole Soyinka Railway Station in Abeokuta, and have prioritised key federal corridors such as the 103km Sagamu–Papalanto Road and the 72km Ota–Abeokuta Road—critical steps toward regional integration and transport efficiency.”

The breakdown of sectoral allocation in the new budget further reveals the government’s intention to prioritise infrastructure as a key driver for industrialisation. Out of the total annual budget proposal, infrastructure alone gulps N526.15 billion, representing the largest single sectoral allocation, reflecting the administration’s stated commitment to using infrastructure-specifically roads, bridges, and transport facilities—as the primary accelerator for economic growth, industrialisation, and improved connectivity between the state and Lagos. This renewed commitment focuses on completing and rehabilitating road projects across all three senatorial districts to improve connectivity and economic activities.