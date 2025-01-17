Ogunmodede Bitter Over CHAN 2024 Postponement

Share

Super Eagles B stand-in Coach, Daniel Ogunmodede has disclosed that the team was disappointed by CAF’s decision to postpone the CHAN 2024 tournament due to infrastructure delays. Speaking to journalists after Super Eagles B’s 3-2 friendly win over Sunshine Stars, Ogunmodede said the team’s frustrations, noting that they made significant sacrifices to get ready for the tournament, only to have it postponed. ”The players felt disappointed.

Psychologically, everyone is not happy considering the amount of work we’ve put in during preparations. During the festive period we could not see our families because of the competition, and all of a sudden it’s being postponed,” he lamented.

Ogunmodede urged the players to maintain their concentration, emphasising that no one has a guaranteed spot in the team when the camp reopens, and that competition for places will remain fierce.

Share

Please follow and like us: