Ogunleye Speaks On His Legacy In African Finance

Engr. Tayo Ogunleye has revealed that when he founded his financial empowerment brand in 2016, he wasn’t merely entering a competitive industry, he was initiating a revolution in how finance is delivered and experienced in Africa.

As an engineer by training and a financier by passion, Engr. Tayo Ogunleye said he fused two worlds to produce a results-driven model for economic transformation.

Today, as the Group Chief Executive of BETHSAIDA Africa Development, Ogunleye boasted that his leadership has positioned the brand as a leader in inclusive finance and strategic economic development.

Speaking to journalist, he said: “Our organization has enabled access to financial tools for individuals and small businesses who had long been left behind. This isn’t just lending; it’s liberation—lifting people out of poverty and onto a path of prosperity.”

He added that his work has earned him respect in high-level business circles, including membership in the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry and affiliation with NECA.

He concluded by saying: “Despite my accolades, I remain grounded in my mission: to serve, to empower, and to lead Africa into a future where finance works for everyone.”