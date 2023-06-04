Ogunlewe: Tinubu’s Govt Will Herald Unprecedented Growth

Do you think your party merited being re-elected despite complaints surrounding eight years of Buhari’s administration?

Honestly, the election was never a matter of party. It was a matter of personality. It was the personality that won that election. You know there were so many attempts to de-market the party but the personality of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu was able to stand, campaign and win that election.

I think his personality also carries a whole lot of weight and shapes the perception of people about things that he will perform and do well. Do eight years of Buhari justify the APC winning the presidency back to back? If you will recall, Buhari also won on the bases of his own personality at that time.

It was not a party matter. Buhari has done his own and that was his best. It is now the time for another personality to do his own. As far as I’m concerned, no political party has a strict manifesto of what it wants to do that is the same. So, it’s the personality that projects what the party is going to do now in Nigeria.

The personality is more than the party. So, you have no philosophy, you have nothing to say this is what this party will do. It all depends on the personality. You can see, Peter Obi also ran on his personality, Musa Kwankwaso and Atiku Abubakar equally contested on the same personality. So, the party plays the second fiddle in Nigerian politics now. The individual is far more important than the party. What people expect from the individual is more than what we expect from the party.

So what do people expect from Tinubu?

Well, he has said so. If you read his manifesto, he has highlighted all those things he is saying now that he is going to do. (Removal of subsidy, have a parallel exchange rate, commodity board, agric hub, an overhaul of the CBN and what he said he will do for the security apparatus, the equipment they must have, the training they must go through).

It’s all specified in that manifesto. It’s just for him to lay them out and everybody will move forward. These are well-thought- out programmes that he had already rehearsed several times. So, he’s not saying things that are unusual or strange. He’s saying things that are also listed in his manifesto.

Do you believe that those things he listed are good enough for the country?

They’re perfect. Honestly, it’s nothing new. These are things the World Bank and all the big players in the world that may want to invest have been telling us that our economy cannot improve with the kind of policies we have now but we refused to change and everybody ran away from us. Our foreign investment and so many things dropped. We’re a finished nation if nothing is done drastically to change everything.

That’s what Bola Tinubu is going to do. It’s going to be a totally different government that we’ve never seen before. You cannot be doing the same thing all the time and expect different results. By the time Buhari was leaving, all the indices were on the negative.

Why was it difficult for your party to pull Buhari back?

This is why I told you that governance here is not about party matter, it’s a personality matter. This is a presidential system. The party has little role to play. It’s the person in charge that matters immediately after the election. It now depends on the psyche and the efficiency of the personality.

The determination of that President to change things matters. It has nothing to do with the party. Again, the party is just a vehicle for you to get there. When you get there, it’s now you and you.

How do you want the country to be run? What are the chances and opportunities?

These are important. So, the person must draw a SWOT Analysis to move the country forward so that you’ll reduce this poverty and all those indices that are on the negative side.

Are you that confident about Bola Tinubu?

I know him enough to be able to determine what he’s going to do. He’s a fearless person. He’s a courageous leader. He’s not going to listen to any type of advice that’s not in conformity with his usual positive thinking for this country. He’s an extremely determined person.

So, we should just allow him to do what he has been voted in to do. No matter what anybody says, the man is determined to lift Nigeria out of this nonsense we’re into and he’s going to do it.

How do you react to how he practically removed the fuel subsidy at eagle square?

Fuel subsidy is not sustainable. He had said so before during his campaign. He made it clear that he’ll remove it. He’s keeping to election promise. So, he’s keeping to his promises.

Other administrations were talking about palliatives like Subsidy Reinvestment Programme and ways to reduce the effect?

How would they get money to do that? It’s all palliatives, but when you remove it money will come. People will invest more in the Oil and Gas Sector because they know they’ll make their money. You don’t wait to say you’ll do this and that, making promises that are difficult to keep. These are all we’ve been hearing. They should tell us how they’ll do all that. You have heard where they said the money will be rechanneled into; things like education etc.

So, if such money is not available, how is he going to do that?

If we continue with the current system, Nigeria will just die a natural death. We’re talking about the situation where PMS prices have suddenly skyrocketed? That has always been the case. It’s always at the city centre where they’re willing to monitor the prices.

All those places in the hinterlands they’ve been selling at such rates as far as 10 years ago. It’s not the same price as what you see in the city. Now, there’s a reality. If you have 10 cars, sell eight of them and make use of two. If you have frivolous taste, limit it now. All those big buses use diesel and people are saying there’ll be inflation in prices.

Traders conveying foodstuff use diesel not petrol (PMS) it’s only the rich that use petrol and they sell 60% of them to other neighbouring countries.

How do you look at the statistics from NNPC on the consumption of PMS they said 60 million is it realistic?

That’s total corruption. How many vehicles do we have in Nigeria? How many litres of PMS do they use in a day? Countries that have more vehicles than Nigeria don’t use 60 million litres. Let’s be patient, in another week, we’ll know how many litres we’re using. All these things are not good. It’s a cartel that smuggles those things.

How’s 60 million litres of PMS possible here? How do they convey such?

It’s fake. Corruption is the biggest deficiency we have in the system. That’s the truth.

Couldn’t subsidy removal have waited until the Dangote Refinery takes off?

Dangote will be involved in solving the problem. They’re going to be selling internationally. It’s not restricted to Nigeria. If he’s not comfortable that he will make a profit he’ll sell outside. He has all it takes to do so. He’ll determine how he’s going to sell his product. He’s in a Free Trade Zone. NNPC only owns 20%, he’ll sell the cost of 20 per cent to them.

Do you think you’ll have that kind of gigantic facility and sell at a loss?

That thing is too massive not to make a profit. Maintaining that facility is not easy to warrant him to undersell the product to Nigerians. If he can make a profit elsewhere, he can do it. He’s going to maintain that facility seriously.

Your party has zoned some positions, say that the President supports it, why some are saying allow the National Assembly to choose, what’s your view?

After listening to the lecture of Uhuru Kenyatta when he came to Nigeria, you will know the importance of inclusiveness in national development. He said it clear that you cannot exclude any group of people in your national development and when you do that you’ll burn your fingers. Everybody saw the importance of inclusiveness government in Nigeria.

If I may have a voice, it must be an Easterner. There’s no competition at all. That’s the way to balance things. If not, the imbalance will live with us for a long time and we cannot afford that.

Everybody saw the sense in what he said that the entire problem they had in Kenya was settled hrough inclusiveness. We’re lucky our own did not escalate to destruction. Although it did so when Buhari failed to win in 2011 and we cannot afford that kind of thing now.

We must sit down and balance things. This thing they did by excluding the East is not workable. We’ll meet again tonight to iron things out. People keep mentioning that the president said this and that but nobody has heard from him about that.

Let’s do what’s right for all Nigerians. People will say what they want to say but a leader must be inclusive. Don’t leave any part of the country behind.

Don’t you think that was a major failure on the part of Buhari?

Let’s not go back. Buhari has done his part and he is gone. This is a new horizon. It’s a new thinking and anybody who’s wise will not make the same mistake Buhari made.

We’re too divided now. Some analysts believe that this division and instigation of one group against the others in the country fueled insecurity in the country. It’s so risky.

What do you envisage from Tinubu’s presidency in the next four years?

I expect him to keep strictly in the content of his manifesto. I expect him to keep strictly to national development. I expect him to keep strictly to the unity of Nigeria and the devolution of powers. Buhari has done some, but this government must do more.

Particularly (the registration of businesses) can never be the responsibility of the Federal Government and that’s where we have a problem. If it’s a huge business, they can say the federal should register, but not when people want to start small businesses in their villages, as small as Akara and Beer Parlour you must get registration from the federal.

The local government should be able to register such businesses and give them a certificate. The state must register certain businesses. This is why our revenue is dwindling. So many businesses are unregistered and nobody can monitor that.

We said we copy America but we don’t copy the good things. How can someone be working at the state level and go on a strike that has to do with federal. We need to do the same thing for Labour. The devolution must touch the local government level. It’s so centralised. There are so many things that just do not have to be Federal Government responsibilities.

When we do that, there’ll less corruption at that federal level. There’s too much corruption because they do so many things. Luckily Buhari has removed transportation and energy. If we had done so in 1999, Nigeria will not be where we’re today.

Because many states were ready to manage their own energy but they were constrained by the Constitution. Since 1979, we had that problem under Lateef Jakande. He established a rural electrification commission or board but we couldn’t move ahead because of the constraints in the Constitution because the Constitution was designed by the military and that’s what has hindered Nigeria’s development till today.

Fortunately, Buhari removed it and gave it back to the states. You’ll see what will happen. Each State will develop according to its own strength without waiting for the National Grid. The issue of the National Grid has collapsed all over the world. We have Regional Grid and Zonal Grid. America has over 26 grids. We even should have a local government grid.

How can you say a country should have only one grid, it’s feudalism and it must be removed. What the past government did on security under the Arms Act where an individual can apply and will be given a license to hold arms for security, they refused for complete eight years and cancelled it, but herdsmen were having AK47s with nobody to arrest them.

This is what is happening in Nigeria where people cannot legally protect themselves and they can just be killed. So, the police can identify some people and give them a license to carry arms for security reasons.

Wouldn’t that cause chaos as we see in America?

No, I’m not talking about everybody. Not the thing you see in America where people can buy from a shop that’s not what I’m suggesting. I’m suggesting a legal process that was here in this country before. Many persons used to have that license before in this country to carry arms. It’s not new.

I use to have it before because they know you well. If you use the legal means to arm some persons capable of doing so, all these kidnappings you see on the road will reduce because they don’t know who is armed. For eight years this process was totally cancelled and people were left to be slaughtered easily just like that. Police trained people on how to use it for selfprotection.

Try it and see that all these kidnapping issues will reduce drastically. You should have the statistics of the people you gave arms to and you can monitor them properly. Nobody had one single license to carry arms here for eight years. It’s a legal thing under the Arms Act.

They should open it up now and categorise the level of people that will be given such licenses. All these things are kidnapping important people recklessly, and giving some people licenses such a thing will never happen again. I repeat, there must be a category of people to be allowed in that. It’s not for everyone.