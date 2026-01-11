Ogunkoya Hails Niger Delta Games Over Talent Discovery Efforts

Former African 100m champion and national record holder Seun Ogunkoya has praised the emphasis placed on talent discovery by the Niger Delta Games.

Ogunkoya, a world-acclaimed athlete during his prime, stated that any country that ignores youth talent discovery has not started proper sports development, and with the NDG focusing its attention on that area, Nigeria can be sure of having more emerging grassroots talent.

“First of all, the Niger Delta Games is a well-conceived programme,” said Ogunkoya, who is an ambassador of the NDG.

“Kudos to the organisers for emphasising youth talent discovery, and when you even look at it, the Niger Delta is a catchment area for sporting talents; everything points to the fact that we are in the right direction.”

Ogunkoya, who has devoted his time to coaching young talents, said he would be gladly bringing some of his discoveries to the Games scheduled for February 20-27 in Benin City, the Edo State capital.

“Of course, I’m bringing a crop of young athletes from Ondo State, and we are looking forward to the games.”

The Niger Delta Games is making its second edition with over 3000 athletes competing in 17 sports disciplines.

According to the Sir Itiako Ikpokpo, who is the Managing Director of DunamisIcon Limited, organisers of the games, only athletes Under-20 years of age will be allowed to register.