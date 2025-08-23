Ogunkelu, Shelle, Other Lagos PDP Leaders Join ADC

…We must avoid pitfalls of APC, PDP – Aregbesola

A former Minister of Cooperation and Integration in Africa, Dr Abimbola Ogunkelu, ex-Chairman of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Lagos State and other leaders of the party have officially defected to the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

Speaking on behalf of PDP defectors on Saturday, Ogunkelu said the convergence of coalitions under the banner of ADC represents not just a political alignment, but a true coming together of visionaries and patriots committed to advancing democracy, inclusiveness, and good governance in the country.

The former PDP Board of Trustees (BoT) member said the defection is a reaffirmation of a solemn declaration that together, united in purpose and conviction, they will build stronger political structures, galvanise grassroots participation, and provide credible leadership alternatives that Nigerians can trust.

He said: “Today marks a significant milestone in our collective journey towards building a Nigeria that works for all. Our gathering here is not merely a meeting of political leaders, stakeholders, and supporters; it is a convergence of shared values, progressive ideas, and a renewed determination to reshape the future of our nation

“We are particularly delighted to have among us leaders of great repute whose presence affirms the importance of this moment. The convergence of coalitions under the banner of ADC represents not just a political alignment, but a true coming together of visionaries and patriots committed to advancing democracy, inclusiveness, and good governance in our dear country

“This event is also a reaffirmation, a solemn declaration that together, united in purpose and conviction, we will build stronger political structures, galvanise grassroots participation, and provide credible leadership alternatives that Nigerians can trust.

“I must sincerely appreciate our leaders, particularly His Excellency Waziri Atiku Abubakar, for his unrelenting commitment to the Nigerian project, and for graciously identifying with our movement through his representation here today. Your encouragement strengthens our resolve to continue this noble cause.”

Welcoming the defectors, the National Secretary of ADC, Rauf Aregbesola, said any government, whether democratic, military, authoritarian, monarchical or by whatever definition that does not make the people’s welfare and wellbeing the basis of governance, will soon lose relevance and die. There is a limit to which the people can be squeezed and pushed before something eventually gives.

Aregbesola said this is why the mission of ADC is urgent and its intervention has become absolutely necessary. He said: “We must act now to save the nation. A political party exists to serve as the vehicle for giving the people access to political power. This is a sacred mission, and whenever any ruling party detracts from it, it leads to dire consequences.

“More than anything, I have been encouraged by the enthusiasm of politicians and people across the divides and from all walks of life who are trooping into the ADC. But we must note that it is not going to be business as usual.

“We must avoid the pitfalls of the APC and PDP and start on a new note. We are going to place the people at the centre and make our party largely representative of their distribution. Our party’s constitution provides 35 per cent representation each for women and the youth.

“But since they overlap and some women will be youth while some youth will be women, the attrition will not make it less than 50 per cent. This unquestionably makes us the party of the youth.

Indeed, these demographics are more than 70 per cent of the population and are, therefore, fitting to specifically give them notable representation. But we are not going to put people in place just to fill the numbers.

“We are going to bring out the best of our women and the youth and put them in positions of responsibility, not just to drive our party but to govern the nation as well.

Lastly, I will appeal to us all to diligently face our task of building the party from the bottom up and sell our ideas to the people. We should avoid the distraction of nonproductive engagement in debates and strife with the agents of the dying dinosaurs. There is an old saying that says you don’t stop at every dog that barks at you if you intend to get to your destination.”

Other members of PDP that joined ADC in Lagos are former Lagos PDP chairman, Muritala Ashorobi; former Senator, Kola Ogunwale; former youth leader of Lagos PDP, Niyi Adams, among others.