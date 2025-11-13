Ogundokun Loses Wife

Venerable Senior Evangelist Taiwo James Ogundokun, Shepherd-in-Charge of the Celestial Church of Christ, Aladewura Cathedral, Lagos, has lost his wife, Mrs. Modupeola Comfort Ogundokun, aged 57.

The late Mrs. Ogundokun was a devoted wife, loving mother, and active member of the Celestial Church of Christ. She was widely admired for her faith, humility, and unwavering dedication to the service of God and humanity.

According to the family, a wake-keep service will be held on Thursday, 20 November 2025, within the church premises at Home Science Road, Alakuko-Ajegunle, Lagos.

She is survived by her husband and children: Johnson Ogundokun, Rachel Ogundokun-Olagbemi, Mayokun Ogundokun, and Busayo Ogundokun.

Neighbours and family members described the deceased as a compassionate and God-fearing woman who positively touched many lives during her lifetime.

May her gentle soul rest in perfect peace.