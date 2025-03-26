Ogundiya, Lookman, MTN Win Big At 2024 Nigeria Pitch Awards

Share

New Telegraph’s correspondent, Charles Ogundiya, on Tuesday emerged as the Football Journalist of the Year – Print at the 11th edition of the Nigeria Pitch Awards.

Ogundiya, who had been a runner-up in the same category for the past three editions, edged out former winner Johnny Edwards of The Nation and Abiodun Adewale of The Punch to claim the prestigious award.

On the same night, Super Eagles and Atalanta sensation, Ademola Lookman, emerged as the Striker of the Year and also won the coveted King of the Pitch award.

The ceremony, held after the World Cup qualifier between the Super Eagles of Nigeria and the Warriors of Zimbabwe at the Four Points by Sheraton Hotel, Ikot Ekpene, Akwa Ibom State, also saw Super Falcons and Atlético de Madrid Femenino forward Rasheedat Ajibade crowned as Queen of the Pitch.

While welcoming guests and awardees, the President of the Nigeria Pitch Awards, Shina Philips, reiterated the organisers’ commitment to upholding the core values of the awards.

He assured that despite challenges, the organisers would continue to honour Nigerian Footballers and administrators annually.

He also called on Nigerians to support the Super Eagles and other national teams.

In the Goalkeeper of the Year category, Chippa United shot-stopper, Stanley Nwabali, beat Udinese’s Maduka Okoye and Remo Stars’ Kayode Bankole to win the award.

Super Eagles captain William Troost-Ekong fended off competition from teammates Ola Aina of Nottingham Forest and Calvin Bassey of Fulham to emerge as Defender of the Year for the fourth time.

In the Midfielder of the Year category, Fulham’s Alex Iwobi, who appears to be in the form of his life, triumphed over Leicester City’s Wilfred Ndidi and FC Augsburg’s Frank Onyeka to win the award for the third time.

The Sam Okwaraji Award for Commitment to Nigerian Football, a major highlight of previous ceremonies, was won by Kunle Soname for the second time, as he edged out Nigerian ex-international Segun Odegbami and former Super Eagles captain Ahmed Musa.

Telecommunications giant MTN retained the Corporate Sponsor of Football award, while Rangers International head coach, Fidelis

Ilechukwu, was named Coach of the Year while Rangers International also took home the Team of the Year award.

In the media categories, Samuel Ahmadu of Savid News was named Football Journalist of the Year – Online, while Cecilia Omorogbe of Channels TV won Football Journalist of the Year – TV.

Tony Bekederemo of Brila Sports Radio emerged as the Football Journalist of the Year – Radio.

