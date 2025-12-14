Ogundiya Emerges Chairman As CAN Oyo Inaugurates Exco

The Oyo State Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) on Thursday inaugurated new leaders, with Rev. Elisha Ogundiya from the Evangelical Church of West Africa (ECWA) as the Chairman.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports in Ibadan that Rev. Fr. Richard Omolade, from the Catholic Secretariat of Nigeria, was inaugurated as the Vice Chairman.

Others are Very Rev. Samuel Owolabi, from the Christian Council of Nigeria, as the Secretary, and Apostle Joshua Adegbiyi as the Assistant Secretary; Snr. Sup. Ap. Samuel Akinwale, from the Organisation of African Instituted Churches (OAIC), was inaugurated as the Treasurer.

Inaugurating the leaders, the CAN South-West Chairman, Bishop Barnabas Akin-Akinsanya, urged the new executives to lead with the fear of God. He urged them to serve God with integrity without denying Jesus Christ.

“Fear God and never run after money and fame. “Even as the elections are drawing near, abide by God’s word as we trust God that the people will enjoy peace in the state,” he said.

In his sermon, Bishop Taiwo Adelakun urged the church to stand against insecurity and poverty in the state. Adelakun enjoined Oyo CAN to maintain unity to make formidable progress, fruitfulness and stand against the forces of darkness.

“Let’s stand and work together, and the light of God will continue to shine on us as we trust God that the new executives will take CAN to the next level,” Adelakun said.

Representing Gov. Seyi Makinde of Oyo State, Rev. Femi Ibikunle, the Special Assistant to the Governor on Interfaith Affairs, urged CAN to jettison denominational barriers and work in love and unity.

“Denominational barriers are part of what is hindering us from having total dividends of democracy; let’s bring our faith together and maintain one voice to make progress,” he said.

In his handover speech, the outgoing chairman, Apostle Joshua Akinyemiju, said it was an honour for him to have served. Akinyemiju expressed delight that the baton was passed to an experienced man of God, who had passed through seasons of challenges and victories, but standing as a shepherd to many.

“I’m confident that the collective experience and expertise of the new executive members will be invaluable as you lead.

“It’s hoped that the special relationships that exist within the CAN family will be sustained and even strengthened under your leadership,” he said.

Akinyemiju assured the new executives of total support from all CAN members in the state. He thanked all the Oyo CAN stakeholders, church leaders and children of God for the invaluable support given to his team, toward the association’s development.

In his inaugural speech, Ogundiya pledged to serve with integrity, wisdom and dedication, leading the association to a greater height.

He said the executives would be committed to justice, equality advocacy, promoting unity, interfaith dialogue and driving community development initiatives. He said the new leadership would also be collaborating with the government through fervent prayers and unwavering support.

As the elections draw near, Ogundiya urged the members to collect their Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) and participate in the electoral process. He called on the federal and state governments to be proactive in fishing out perpetrators of banditry and kidnapping in the country.

While appreciating all bodies and individuals for their past support, Ogundiya called for more assistance. “We appeal for support regarding staff salary, allowance, office complex maintenance, official car and other needed support to move the body forward.

“Let’s work together to build a community that reflects God’s love, partnering with other religious groups and the government to create an enabling environment in the state,” Ogundiya said.