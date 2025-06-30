Ogundare: Government’s Initiatives Is Driving Cloud Computing Growth In Nigeria

The Country Head, Zoho Nigeria, Kehinde Ogundare, in this interview with Abolaji Adebayo, speaks on the level of adoption of cloud computing by startups in Nigeria and the future of the technology model in Nigeria

What is cloud computing, and how has its adoption evolved in Nigeria in recent years?

Cloud computing is the delivery of computing services including servers, storage, databases, networking, software, analytics, and intelligence, over the internet (“the cloud”).

Instead of owning and maintaining physical IT infrastructure, businesses and individuals can access these resources on-demand from cloud service providers (CSPs).

Cloud computing involves accessing and using computing services like data storage, servers, software, and databases through the internet.

In Nigeria, adoption has steadily increased in recent years as more businesses recognise the scalability, cost-efficiency, and flexibility cloud platforms offer.

Enterprises and startups alike are moving away from on-premise systems to embrace cloud solutions that support digital transformation, enable remote work, and foster innovation in a dynamic economic environment.

Nigeria has seen significant growth in cloud computing adoption due to increasing internet penetration, digital transformation in businesses, and government initiatives.

Key developments include increased Business Adoption. Many Nigerian startups and enterprises now use cloud services for scalability, cost efficiency, and remote work. Fintech companies rely on cloud infrastructure for secure transactions.

Banks and telecoms are migrating to hybrid cloud models. Cloud computing in Nigeria is growing rapidly, driven by tech-savvy businesses, improved infrastructure, and global cloud providers’ investments.

While challenges like connectivity persist, the future looks promising as more organizations embrace digital transformation.

Zoho offers a comprehensive suite of over 50 cloud applications tailored for businesses of all sizes, from CRM and accounting to HR and project management.

As Nigerian businesses adopt cloud computing, Zoho’s unified ecosystem allows them to integrate operations seamlessly without heavy IT investments.

This enables even resource-constrained startups to run enterprise-grade operations efficiently.

What are the key benefits of cloud computing for startups and enterprises in Nigeria?

For startups, cloud computing offers agility, reduced infrastructure costs, and rapid deployment of services. Enterprises benefit from improved scalability, enhanced data security, streamlined operations, and access to advanced technologies like AI and analytics.

Across the board, the cloud enables Nigerian businesses to innovate faster and deliver better customer experiences, which is crucial in a competitive market.

With tools like Zoho One, a business operating system that comprises over 45 applications, Nigeria’s startups and enterprises can benefit from a unified platform that brings together solutions for sales, marketing, finance, collaboration, and more.

Zoho’s transparent pricing and bundled approach make it easy for businesses to scale their operations without worrying about fragmented systems or high overhead.

What factors should a company consider when choosing a cloud provider?

Key considerations include data security, compliance with local regulations, service reliability, customer support, and pricing models.

Additionally, businesses should assess whether the provider supports hybrid or multi-cloud strategies, as well as the availability of industry-specific features and tools that align with their operational needs.

When choosing a cloud provider, companies should evaluate several key factors to ensure the best fit for their needs.

Zoho stands out as a cloud provider committed to privacy, transparency, and global compliance. Nigerian businesses can choose Zoho with confidence, knowing that the company doesn’t sell user data and adheres to international and local standards.

The availability of a wide range of verticalspecific tools, like Zoho Books for finance or Zoho Desk for customer support—ensures that businesses can find solutions tailored to their industries.

What are some challenges Nigerian organisations face when migrating to the cloud, and how can they overcome them?

Common challenges include data migration complexity, internet connectivity issues, compliance with data sovereignty laws, and skill shortages.

These can be addressed through phased migration strategies, partnerships with experienced service providers, investments in employee training, and selecting cloud solutions optimised for the local environment.

Zoho offers hands-on support and migration tools to simplify the transition to the cloud. Nigerian organisations can also leverage Zoho’s low-code platform, Zoho Creator, to build and customise apps suited to

Entrepreneurs in Nigeria are increasingly embracing cloud technologies as they recognise the limitations of legacy systems. Adoption is growing, especially among tech-savvy and digitally native businesses

their unique workflows, reducing the burden on technical teams and minimising disruption during migration.

To compete on a regional and global scale, Nigerian enterprises must migrate from manual, legacy systems to cloud-based solutions. How do you rate the level of embrace by entrepreneurs in Nigeria?

Entrepreneurs in Nigeria are increasingly embracing cloud technologies as they recognise the limitations of legacy systems. Adoption is growing, especially among tech-savvy and digitally native businesses.

Having a young population as part of the workforce is also driving up this trend. However, broader adoption still depends on increased awareness, infrastructure improvements, and access to affordable cloud services.

Zoho empowers entrepreneurs with easy-to-use, mobile-friendly tools that require minimal technical expertise.

For instance, Zoho Invoice and Zoho CRM help Nigerian startups manage finances and customer relationships effortlessly from day one, making it easier to scale and compete globally.

How does Zoho Ulaa help businesses in Nigeria?

Zoho Ulaa provides a secure and privacy-focused browser that helps Nigerian businesses safeguard data, enhance productivity, and reduce exposure to cyber threats.

With built-in productivity modes and ad-blocking features, Zoho Ulaa ensures that Nigerian professionals stay focused and protected while working online.

It’s also designed to guard against browser-based surveillance, making it a strong choice for compliance-heavy industries like finance, legal, and healthcare.

In addition to its core privacy and security capabilities, Ulaa integrates artificial intelligence through Zia, Zoho’s AI-powered assistant, to further enhance safety and productivity.

Zia’s ZeroPhish feature proactively detects and blocks phishing attempts by analysing URLs and webpage behaviour in real time, helping to prevent users from interacting with malicious content.

Zia also uses AI to categorise websites intelligently, blocking unsafe or inappropriate pages to ensure a secure browsing environment.

Furthermore, it improves user efficiency by automatically organising open tabs based on browsing patterns and behaviour, allowing employees to maintain better focus and workflow continuity.

These AI-driven features make Ulaa a valuable solution for Nigerian businesses looking to strengthen cybersecurity while optimising day-to-day operations.

How does data sovereignty affect cloud adoption in Nigeria, especially with regulations like the Nigeria Data Protection Regulation (NDPR)?

Data sovereignty, particularly under the NDPR, mandates that data about Nigerian citizens be stored and processed within the country.

This regulation shapes cloud strategies by requiring providers to have local data centres or partnerships that ensure compliance.

We believe that in the long term this would be a requirement from all the countries, and we have started opening data centres in various locations in the world.

We own our data centres, ensuring complete oversight of our customer’s data. We also believe that privacy is an issue of ethics too. We do not have an adrevenue model, so we do not give any third-party access to our customer’s data.

What security measures should Nigerian companies implement when storing sensitive data in the cloud?

Key security measures include encryption (both at rest and in transit), multi-factor authentication, regular security audits, access controls, and incident response plans.

Companies should also ensure their cloud providers comply with international security certifications to strengthen trust and resilience.

But the most important part is training employees on the latest measures so that they too can stay vigilant.

How can businesses ensure compliance with local and international cloud security standards?

Businesses must stay informed about applicable data protection laws and partner with providers that demonstrate compliance.

Privacy standards such as NDPR, GDPR should be clearly addressed. In addition, businesses should ensure that providers hold recognised security clearances and certification, including ISO 27001, SOC 2, CSA STAR, and PCI DSS.

Businesses must also comply with local regulations and implement strong access control and employee training on security. This will help mitigate potential security risks.

Regular audits, staff training, and documented security protocols are also essential in maintaining a compliant cloud environment.

Ensuring Compliance with Local and International Cloud Security Standards, businesses operating in today’s global digital environment must navigate a complex landscape of cloud security standards.

They must understand applicable regulations, identity the requirements to your specific business operations and data types updated on evolving regulations in all jurisdictions you operate, implement a Cloud Security Framework, develop clear policies and procedures aligned with standards, and document all security controls and compliance measures.

Businesses operating in Nigeria’s rapidly evolving digital economy must navigate a complex landscape of local and international cloud security standards.

With increasing cyber threats and stringent regulatory requirements, organisations need a strategic approach to cloud security compliance.

By taking structured approach, businesses can effectively manage cloud security compliance across multiple jurisdictions while maintaining operational flexibility.

By implementing comprehensive approach, Nigerian businesses can achieve compliance with both local regulations like NDPA and NITDA requirements, as well as international standards such as ISO 27001 and PCI DSS.

This not only reduces legal and reputational risks but also builds customer trust in an increasingly digital business environment.

Remember that cloud security compliance is an ongoing process, not a one-time achievement. Regular reviews and updates to security controls are essential as both threats and regulations continue to evolve in Nigeria’s dynamic digital landscape.

Can many SMEs afford cloudbased solutions in Nigeria based on the current economic situation?

Cloud is more affordable than on-prem as it does away with a lot of the infra cost.

Many cloud providers offer flexible, pay-as-you-go models that make cloud solutions accessible to SMEs. The longterm cost savings, improved efficiency, and competitive advantages often outweigh initial investments, making cloud computing a worthwhile strategic choice for growth-oriented SMEs.

Zoho’s solutions, built on the same technology stack are not just affordable, but also help bring down total cost of ownership (TCO), due the breadth and depth of its offering.

Zoho’s value-driven approach makes digital transformation feasible for even the leanest operations.

What role does Zoho computing play in improving cloud services for users in Nigeria, where internet connectivity can be inconsistent?

Our products and services are designed with business continuity in mind. Zoho delivers accessible, secure, and reliable cloud solutions tailored to the realities of Nigeria’s infrastructure.

Our applications require minimal bandwidth and are optimised for mobile use, making them easily accessible to users across varying levels of connectivity.

Furthermore, with ongoing effort by the government, working in collaboration with telecom service providers, there has been noticeable improvement in internet penetration, and we anticipate even greater connectivity across the country.

Zoho fully aligns with the government’s digital transformation agenda and remains committed to supporting Nigerian businesses in leveraging cloud technology for sustainable growth in today’s economy.