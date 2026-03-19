Ogunbolude Launches Bursary Scheme For Akure North Students

The Council boss of Akure North Local Government, Ondo State, Ogunbolude Johnson, on Thursday, 19 March, 2026 flagged off a bursary award scheme for tertiary institution students in the council area.

According to him, the bursary disbursement is part of his administration’s commitment to supporting the education of young ones and youth development.

Under the initiative, a total sum of ₦2 million will be distributed among 200 beneficiaries across various tertiary institutions in Nigeria, marking a significant step towards promoting access to education and reducing financial constraints.

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The ceremony which was held at the NULGE House within the Akure North Local Government Secretariat, attracted members of the executive and legislative arms of the council, led by the Leader of the House, Tolulope Adanri, alongside top administrative officials.

Speaking at the event, Ogunbolude described education as a vital tool for societal progress.

“The bursary initiative was designed to ease the financial burden on students and encourage academic excellence among youths in the local government,” he said.

Also, he noted that the bursary awards form a key part of his administration’s agenda to support and promote education at the grassroots in order to ensure that students from Akure North are not left behind in their academic pursuits.

Ogunbolude also called on students to remain supportive and cooperative with government at all levels while noting that such collaboration is essential for sustainable development and effective governance.

He further reiterated his administration’s commitment to prioritising the welfare of students giving the assurance that no effort would be spared in ensuring that beneficiaries of the scheme are adequately supported throughout their academic pursuits.

Beneficiaries, who were present at the flag-off as representatives of the wider student community, expressed appreciation to the chairman for what they described as a thoughtful and impactful intervention.

Speaking on behalf of the students, the President of the National Association of Akure North Students (NAANS), Comrade Ibukun Mercy, pledged the continued support of students for the administration, while offering prayers for its success and effective leadership.