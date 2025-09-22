Ogunbiyi’s Place Among 50 Sustainability Leaders By Forbes

It’s another big win for women and Nigeria as Forbes 2025 honours the CEO of SEforALL, Damilola Ogunbiyi, among 50 Sustainability Leaders achieving great strides in the world.

Damilola was recognized for her efforts to advance an equitable energy transition that benefits underprivileged communities in the Global South.

The Award which was announced on Friday, September 19, cited her leadership in championing the UN-led Energy Compacts as well as the World Bank and African Development Bank’s Mission 300, the ambitious public-private-philanthropic partnership to provide electricity to 300 million people in Africa by 2030, was also recognized.

Reacting to this latest recognition, Damilola said, “This recognition is a reflection not only of my work, but also of the incredible partners, colleagues, and communities who share the vision of building a more sustainable future, and accelerating a just and equitable energy transition.”

This Forbes Sustainability Leaders recognition is one among many other awards that Damilola has received in the last three years – a reflection of the transformative work she has done as the UN Special Representative to the Secretary-General and the CEO of Sustainable Energy for All.

In September 2024, she was recognized in the 2024 TIME100 Climate list as one of the 20 titans in climate. In the same month, she received the First-Class Order of Zayed II from the UAE President in recognition of her contribution to the success of the climate conference, COP28, and the Global Female Leadership Impact (GFLI) Award.

In March 2024, she was recognized as a trailblazer in her field by Reuters’ Trailblazing Women in Climate and Reuters’ Trailblazing Women in Energy. In 2023, she received the Energy Institute President’s Award in recognition of her continued role in solving critical global issues.

Damilola has been at the helm of Sustainable Energy for All (SEforALL) and as the UN Special Representative to the Secretary-General since January 2020. Under her leadership, major strides to enable just, equitable, and sustainable energy transitions that ensure a better quality of life and opportunities for people living in developing regions have been achieved.

During this period, SEforALL has supported over 100 countries globally and secured commitments of more than $1.6 trillion in energy finance. SeforALL has a global mandate to accelerate progress on the energy transition in emerging and developing countries. Hosted by UNOPS, it works at the intersection of energy, climate, and development, partnering with governments and organizations worldwide to end energy poverty, double energy efficiency, significantly expand renewable energy, and combat climate change.