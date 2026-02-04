Ogun@50: Abiodun Pledges Fairness, Equitable Devt

Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, has reaffirmed his commitment to governing with fairness, justice and inclusiveness, assuring residents that development will continue to reach every part of the state.

The Governor gave the assurance on Tuesday during the State Banquet held at the Arcade Ground, Governor’s Office, Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta, as part of activities marking Ogun State’s 50th anniversary.

Tracing the state’s journey since its creation on February 3, 1976, Abiodun said Ogun has grown steadily into Nigeria’s industrial capital, driven by consistent investments and strategic planning.

He explained that his administration has prioritised human capital development, education, housing, road infrastructure, healthcare, agriculture and sports, leading to what he described as unprecedented progress across sectors.

“I am grateful for the opportunity to serve the good people of Ogun State. I assure you that every promise I made will be fulfilled, and I will continue to govern with fairness, equity and justice,” the governor said.

According to him, the administration’s development agenda has been evenly implemented across Ogun West, Ogun East and Ogun Central since 2019, restoring the state’s prominence at both national and international levels.

The governor also highlighted the rising global profile of Adire fabric, describing it as a symbol of Ogun’s cultural revival and growing economic influence.

Calling on residents to sustain their support, Abiodun pledged to build on the foundations laid by the state’s founding fathers to make Ogun a model of progress in Nigeria.

In her remarks, Deputy Governor Engr. Noimot Salako-Oyedele commended past administrations for laying strong foundations and thanked citizens for their continued trust in the present government.

Speaker of the Ogun State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Oludaisi Elemide described Ogun’s 50-year development journey as impressive, noting that the state has recorded a remarkable transformation.

The Chief Judge of Ogun State, Hon. Justice Mosunmola Dipeolu, said the expansion of judicial divisions across the state has strengthened access to justice.

Former Vice President Prof. Yemi Osinbajo said Ogun’s industrial strength and human resources have positioned it as one of Nigeria’s leading states.

Also speaking, Senator Sefiu Kaka, on behalf of former deputy governors, praised the consistency of leadership in the state and lauded the Abiodun administration for its commitment to sustainable development.

The Alake of Egbaland, Oba Adedotun Aremu Gbadebo, applauded the transformation of Abeokuta and improvements in security, urging the government to maintain the momentum.

Several dignitaries at the event, including former Military Administrator Col. Daniel Akintonde, industrialist S.K. Onafowokan, Senator Solomon Olamilekan Adeola and Hon. Isiaka Ibrahim, also commended the progress achieved over the past five decades.

The celebration featured a colourful cultural performance titled Golden Strides, an anniversary cake cutting led by former governor Chief Olusegun Osoba, and musical performances by renowned artistes.