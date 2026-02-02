Ogun@50: Abiodun Declares February 3 Public Holiday

The Governor of Ogun State, Prince Dapo Abiodun, has declared Tuesday, February 3, 2026, a public holiday across the state to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the creation of Ogun State.

The declaration was contained in a statement issued on Monday by the Secretary to the State Government, Mr. Tokunbo Talabi, who said the public holiday is to enable residents to fully participate in activities lined up for the Golden Jubilee celebration.

According to the statement, the anniversary marks five decades of Ogun State’s political existence, steady growth, and significant contributions to national development.

The statement called on citizens to celebrate the historic milestone in an atmosphere of unity and peace, while reaffirming the administration’s commitment to consolidating on past achievements and accelerating the state’s development agenda for the benefit of all.

Talabi added that the governor urged residents to take advantage of the public holiday to actively participate in the events marking the 50th anniversary of the Gateway State.

Ogun State was created on February 3, 1976, and the Golden Jubilee celebration features a rich line-up of commemorative activities designed to reflect on the past, celebrate the present, and project a bold and prosperous future for the state.