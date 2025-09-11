Ogun Wins Sustainability Award At 2025 Algiers IATF

Ogun State yesterday emerged as the winner of the Most Sustainable Going Green Stand award at the Intra-African Trade Fair (IATF) 2025 event held in Algiers, Algeria.

According to the organisers, the award is in recognition of Ogun State’s exceptional contribution to the 2025 IATF held in Algiers, Algeria, between September 4 and September 10.

The extraordinary exhibition was organized by the African ExportImport Bank (Afreximbank) in partnership with the African Union Commission and the AfCFTA Secretariat and was hosted by the People’s Democratic Republic of Algeria.

The plaque indicating Ogun State’s success was signed by Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, former President of Nigeria and Chairman of the IATF 2025 Advisory Council.