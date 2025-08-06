Ogun Water Corporation Board Promises To Revive Water Supply

The newly inaugurated board members of the Ogun State Water Corporation (OGSWC), have vowed to reposition the cooperation to ensure adequate water supply to all parts of the state.

Speaking at the maiden inaugural meeting of the board with the management team of the corporation, at its headquarters, Oke- Mosan, Abeokuta, the new board Chairman, Johnson Olu Fatoki, expressed the determination of the board to collaborate with management team to ensure that the agency perform optimally to the admiration of citizens of the state.

The Chairman, who noted that their appointment was not merely “a job for the boys”, but an assignment driven with a purpose to achieve a set objective of revitalising the essential utility sector, assured that “water must not only be seen as flowing, but must be readily available in every part of the state.”

Fatoki, a former member of the state House of Assembly, representing Ifo 1 state constituency in the administration of former Governor Gbenga Daniel, lamented that the government was spending a sum of N150 million per month on the corporation to provides potable water for the people while getting a paltry sum of N15 million as revenue in return, describing it as economically unviable and thus called for a total review and repackaging.