Ogun Warns Residents Against Damaging Water Infrastructure

The Ogun State government has strongly warned residents of the state, especially contractors working around communities within the state, against damaging water infrastructure, stating that it will arrest and prosecute such individuals.

The state water corporation, in a statement by the Special Adviser to the Governor on Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and Water Resources, Damilola Otubanjo further condemned the deliberate attempts by some residents to willfully destroy basic water infrastructure, accusing contractors of destroying pipes along the road during construction without making efforts to replace them.

According to her, the corporation is already battling aged and deteriorating facilities without replacement by successive administrations in the state.

It, however, promised to rehabilitate and upgrade that infrastructure to improve the quality of potable water supply to the residents, lamenting that these efforts are being frustrated by the constant damage to its facilities.

“As we are fully committed to rehabilitating and upgrading our water supply networks, one pipe at a time, our efforts to enhance the water sector and ensure the provision of potable water to the citizens of Ogun State are being greatly hampered by the insensitive activities of road contractors.

“These contractors, driven solely by the urgency of road construction, frequently damage our underground pipeline networks with little regard for the consequences of their actions.”

