Ogun Varsity Alumni Elects New Exco At AGM

The Ogun State University Alumni Association (OSUPAA) on July 27 held her 4th Annual General Meeting (AGM), where it also elected new Executive Committee members.

Addressing the virtually held Annual General Meeting (AGM), outgoing President of the association, Mrs Funmilayo Olotu, expressed appreciation to all members of the association for their cooperation and support during the tenure of the outgoing Executives.

During the Olotu-led Administration, OSUPAA built a 8-room comfortfacility tagged “Legacy Project” to mark 40 years of founding the university and matriculation of the Pioneer set.

OSUPAA also held its first Global Reunion and Awards to bring together members across the globe and in honour of outstanding pioneers in various fields of endeavours.

A statement issued by the group’s PRO/SOCIALS (OSUPAA), Kayode Ajala, said: Olotu’s address was applauded by members, with attendees commending the outgoing executives.

President – Mrs. ‘Yinka Shokunbi; Vice President (Nigeria) – Mrs. Funmilayo Egbuna; Vice President (North America) – Mr. Akintunde Lawrence; Vice President (Europe) – Mr. Adunola Sowemimo; General Secretary – Mrs. Olukemi Somoye; Ass Gen Sec.

Pastor (Mrs.) Olubunmi Bajomo; Treasurer – Mrs. Abimbola DaisiDaini Financial Secretary – Mr. Babatunde Oduwaiye; PRO/Socials – Evangelist Olukayode Ajala; Chief Whip – Duchess Ibilola Akinwunmi. Welfare Officer – Mrs Olubunmi Owoeye and Legal Officer – Barrister Ayodele Omotara.