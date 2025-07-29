Ogun Urges Youths to Embrace Skill Acquisition for Self-Reliance

The Ogun State Government has reiterated its commitment to the development of skills and vocational education in line with its drive for job creation and opportunities, given the critical role of youth and place of skills acquisition in the overall national development.

The state Commissioner for Education, Science and Technology, Prof Abayomi Arigbabu stated this at the MDAs Stakeholders’ Forum on Ogun Job Centre Employment Services and Certificate of Skills Training, which was held at the Obas’ Complex, Oke-Mosan in Abeokuta, Ogun State.

The programme was jointly organised by the Ministry of Education, Science and Technology, in conjunction with the Ogun State Skills Fund (OSF) and Ogun State Skills Qualification (OGSQ), The Commissioner, who noted that it was imperative to acquire technical and vocational skilled jobs in order to be more relevant in today’s society, said: “Indeed, it is very important to be skilled in order to relevant in the country today, so as to reduce the JAPA syndrome in the country, and Ogun State is the only state that has job skills centre that spread across the three Senatorial Districts of the state.”

On his part, the Skills Specialist, Ogun State Skills Funds, Mr Segun Fatoki explained that the centre provides sustainable services, such as linking seekers to employers, legal migration, availability of equipment and power supply, support by donor agencies, national and international recognised certification, business training services to micro and small businesses, as well as provision of funds to train more people.

He noted that the National Skills Qualification Framework (NSQF) is a system for the development, classification and recognition of skills knowledge, understanding and competence acquired by an individual irrespective of where and how the training was acquired.

Also, GIZ Technical Advisor, Godwin Obhiyegbobu, noted that the programme is a joint initiative on establishment of the state job centre, capacity building of personnel on career guidance, employment services.

According to him, equipping the job centre with modern IT facilities, and work tools at the work hub for vocational skills training which are imperative to attain its objectives, was part of the programme.

“With support of the German and Swiss Government funded project – Skills Development for Youth Employment (SKYE) programme in Nigeria-implemented by GIZ is involved in training of the skill acquisition of the people,” Obhiyegbobu said.