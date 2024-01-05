Ogun Urges Business Owners To Register For Seamless Tax Computation

Ogun State government has called on business owners across the State to promptly register their businesses on the Business Premises Permit (BPP) portal for easy tax computation and elimination of multiple taxation.

The Commissioner for Industry, Trade and Investment, Adebola Sofela made the call on Friday in Abeokuta during his visit to some agencies under the Ministry.

Agencies visited by the commissioner include Ogun State Agricultural and Multipurpose Credit Agency (OSAMCA), Raw Materials Research and Development Council (RMRDC) and the Technology Incubation Centre, Onijanganjangan as well as the Ministry’s Zonal Offices at Onijanganjangan and Oke-Ilewo.

Sofela assured business owners that the challenges which affected the portal had been fully resolved and the process of registration was now made seamless.

Sofela who was in the company of the Special Adviser to the Governor on Industry, Trade and Investment, Oluyemisi Dawodu, the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry, OluOla Aikulola and other top management staff of the Ministry during the visit said the portal which can be accessed via businesspermit.ogunstate.gov.ng is now up and running.

He urged that businesses to take advantage of the optimised portal to register and pay the right fees for their business premises to the state government.

“The Business Premises Permit registration portal has been optimized. The challenges we had in the past have been resolved and the portal is up and running.

“We want to encourage businessmen and women who have offices in Ogun State to take advantage of the fact that the portal is up and running to make sure that they register and pay the right fees for their businesses to the State government.

“It is part of their social responsibility as corporate citizens of the State so that the State can continue to generate revenue and build infrastructure,” the Commissioner said.

Assuring business owners of a hitch-free experience using the portal, the Commissioner said the Ministry “has increased technological support and is currently monitoring the portal on a 24-7 basis to ensure any issues even when they are raised are resolved.

“I want to assure citizens that they will not have an experience of the past, there will be no hitches”.

Speaking on his visit to the Technology Incubation Center, Onijanganjangan, the Commissioner stated that his visit had further revealed various efforts of incubators on product development.

He stressed that intending entrepreneurs need to take advantage of the shared facility as well as the technical support that is available at the incubation centre to start and grow their businesses.

In his charge at the two Zonal Offices visited, the Commissioner called on staffers of the Ministry to brace up for work and contribute their quota to the actualization of set goals of the Prince Dapo Abiodun-led administration adding that Officers should aim to surpass past achievements.