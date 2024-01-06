Ogun Urges Business Owners To Register For Seamless Tax Computation

Ogun State Government has called on business owners across the state to promptly register their businesses on the Business Premises Permit (BPP) portal for easy tax computation and elimination of multiple taxation.

Commissioner for Industry, Trade and Investment, Adebola Sofela made the call on Friday in Abeokuta during his visit to some agencies under the ministry.

Agencies visited in- clude: Ogun State Agricultural and Multipurpose Credit Agency (OSAMCA), Raw Materials Research and Development Council (RMRDC) and the Technology Incubation Centre, Onijanganjangan as well as the Ministry’s Zonal Offices at Onijanganjangan and Oke-Ilewo.

Sofela assured business owners that the challenges which affected the portal had been fully resolved and the process of registration has now been made seamless.

Sofela who was in company of the Special Adviser to the Governor on Industry, Trade and Investment, Oluyemisi Dawodu, the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry, Olaolu Aikulola and other top management staff of the ministry said the portal which can be accessed via businesspermit. ogunstate.gov.ng is now up and running.