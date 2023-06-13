Ogun Tribunal To Rule On Vote Buying Allegations June 19

The Governorship Election Petition Tribunal sitting in Abeokuta, Ogun State has said it would decide, either to entertain or not, the issue of vote buying, and other corrupt practices brought before it by both the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) on June 19.

The court disclosed this on Tuesday at its sitting in Isabo, Abeokuta, the State capital.

Lawyers representing the petitioner and respondent had disagreed over alleged vote-buying during the March 18 Governorship election in the State.

The PDP Governorship candidate, Ladi Adebutu, is challenging the victory of Governor Dapo Abiodun of the APC.

When the three-man panel led by Justice Hamidu Kunaza resumed pre-hearing sitting on Tuesday, counsel to parties clashed over alleged vote-buying during the election.

Lead counsel to the respondent, Prof Taiwo Osipitan (SAN) raised the issue of vote-buying against Adebutu and the PDP in one of the party’s replies to the petition.

But, the Petitioner’s counsel, Goddy Uche (SAN) disagreed, and instead of accusing the APC and Abiodun of vote-buying during the election.

Uche alleged that the APC was the one responsible for alleged vote buying.

The Tribunal, however, adjourned till June 19 to rule on the matter.

Both APC and the PDP had been locked in allegations and counter allegations of vote-buying during the last election.

A police report had earlier indicted Adebutu of alleged vote buying with the sum of N2 billion naira through an ATM card preloaded with N10,000 each.

Also, acting upon a petition, instituted by the PDP, the Inspector General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba, had directed the police commissioner in the state, Olanrewaju Oladimeji, to investigate Governor Abiodun over allegations that he loaded N5 billion on bank-linked vouchers to buy votes during the same election.

Speaking to journalists after the sitting, Osipitan said “We will wait for the Tribunal to decide, we have challenged some of their paragraphs which we believed ought not to be there.”

Uche also on his part said, “We have argued all the motions except one for which we will be back tomorrow to argue and after tomorrow maybe the Tribunal will give us a date for trial.

“We have brought a motion to expunge their vote-buying allegation because they can’t make such an allegation, it is not expected to be in their reply, if they want to make that allegation they should have filed a cross-petition and that is our objection. Although they are not sounding serious about it we ask the court to strike it out.”