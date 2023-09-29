Ogun Tribunal Set for Judgement Tomorrow

The Ogun State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal has set Saturday to deliver judgement in the petition filed by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate, Ladi Adebutu against the victory of Governor Dapo Abiodun of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The Secretary of the Tribunal, Mrs Ezenta Obioma confirmed this to the New Telegraph in Abeokuta, the state capital yesterday, when he disclosed that the Tribunal, which commenced its sitting since June has fixed Saturday, September 30, for its judgement.

According to her, the three-man Tribunal, headed by Justice Hamidu Kunaza would begin to deliver its judgement on the petition by 9am. The PDP and Adebutu had dragged Governor Abiodun, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and the All Progressives Congress (APC) before the Tribunal in Isabo, Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital, challenging the victory of Abiodun at the March 18 governorship election in the state.

INEC had declared Abiodun winner of the election after polling 276,298 votes, while Adebutu scored 262,38 and Biyi Otegbeye of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) came a distant third with 9,4754 votes. Adebutu in the petition is seeking an order of the court declaring him as the winner of the election.

The petitioners also prayed the court to order the INEC to conduct fresh elections in 99 polling units in 41 wards which cut across 16 local government areas of the state where elections were either not held and/or cancelled due to disruption and over-voting. The petitioners argued their case for three weeks, calling 94 witnesses and tendering 200,000 documents before the Tribunal to prove their case.