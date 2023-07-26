Ogun Tribunal Secretary, Lawyers ‘Fight’ Journalists Over Seating Space

There was mild drama on Wednesday at the Ogun State Governor Election Petition Tribunal, as a shouting match ensued between journalists and lawyers over seating space.

Trouble started when some lawyers demanded that journalists who were already seated on the bench reserved for pressmen by the court should vacate the seat for them.

The lawyers claimed that the bench was an extension of the bar.

The court was overcrowded with supporters of both the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and the All Progressives Congress (APC) in large numbers leaving journalists no other place to seat.

This is against the directive of the Tribunal that only 20 members of each political party should be allowed into the court.

Intervening, the secretary of the Tribunal, Raymonda Ezenta angrily asked journalists to vacate the seat reserved for them, saying the court does not need their services.

Ezenta shouted at journalists asking them to leave, saying “Journalists are not needed at this Tribunal. We don’t need you here. Please stand up. My lords are waiting. Stand up.”

The secretary, while engaging in a confrontation with the journalists said the Tribunal judges have refused to emerge from their chambers for the day’s proceedings because the journalists are yet to vacate the seat.

Ezenta also invited the police to walk the journalists out.

As the police officers were trying to mediate, Ezenta returned saying, “It is past 9, my lords just asked now if you guys are still here, police please do your job.”

A similar scenario had played out on Monday and had Ezenta told journalists that she would get a bench for them to seat after a set of journalists had an argument with some politicians over a bench.

Since the beginning of the Tribunal, members of PDP and APC supporters have continued to claim ownership of benches in court, which they, in most cases, reserve for their coming members.

They have on several occasions prevented journalists from sitting, claiming that the seats were meant for the politicians.

To avoid further confrontation between journalists and politicians, Ezenta had offered to allocate space for journalists, who have been standing for hours daily to cover the tribunal.

However, the secretary reneged on her promise and the struggle to get a seat continues for journalists at everyday tribunal sittings.