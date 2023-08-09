Ogun Tribunal: Parties Close Case After Calling 104 Witnesses

Ogun State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal on Wednesday adjourned its sitting till September 4 after all parties closed their cases in the petition filed by the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Ladi Adebutu.

New Telegraph reports that both the petitioners and respondents called a total of 104 witnesses to prove their cases before the three-man Tribunal.

Adebutu had dragged Governor Dapo Abiodun before the Tribunal, alleging that the governor did not win the majority of votes cast during the March 18 governorship election.

PDP and Adebutu in the petition marked, EPT/OG/GOV/03/2023 accused the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) of non-compliance to the Electoral Act and corrupt practices during the election.

The petitioners also alleged that elections were disrupted by thugs in over 99 polling units, disenfranchising over 40,000 voters from participating in the election.

The petitioners had closed their cases after calling 94 witnesses and tendering over 200,000 documents in evidence.

The first respondent, INEC also opened and closed its case without calling any witnesses.

Abiodun who is the second respondent on Tuesday closed his defence after calling six witnesses.

Also on Wednesday, the ruling APC and third witness opened and closed its case after calling four witnesses.

Among the witnesses who testified in support of APC’s defence are, Yemi Adelani, who was the APC State Collation Agent; Ifede Ifetayo, collation agent for Ikenne LG and Sulaiman Ayobami, who was Sagamu LG agent.

They were led in evidence by the APC counsel, Tayo Oyetibo (SAN), and cross-examined by Wole Olanipekun (SAN) representing Abiodun, Gordy Uche (SAN), standing in for the petitioners, and Olumide Ogidan who represented INEC.

In closing APC’s case, Oyetibo said “Having carefully examined the evidence tendered by the petitioners and the evidence adduced by the respondents, we are satisfied that we have covered the case.”

Justice Hamidu Kunaza-led panel adjourned the proceeding till Monday, September 4, 2023, for the adoption of the final written address.