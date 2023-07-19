Ogun Tribunal: Civil Servant, Others Testify As Adebutu, PDP Call 70 Witnesses

A civil servant, Adesina Oladele Sakiru of Makun, Sagamu area of Ogun State was among the witnesses called by the Ladi Adebutu of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) to testify against Governor Dapo Abiodun of the All Progressives Congress (APC) at the governorship Election Petition Tribunal.

Sakiru, who was the PDP polling agent in Makun, testified before the tribunal on Wednesday, saying the election at his polling unit was disrupted by thugs, adding, “We had to run for our lives.”

Also, a fish farmer, Akintunde Akinsanya, from the same Makun, spoke during cross-examination that he was not a PDP member, but he voted for Adebutu during the March 18 election.

Akinsanya stated that he volunteered to testify in court “because my vote did not count when the election was disrupted.”

Similarly, Akeem Awotunbo from Iperu in Ikenne Local Government Area of Ogun State and Omobolanle Shittu from Sagamu also told the tribunal that votes were cancelled by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) following the disruption.

Meanwhile, counsel to the petitioners, Gordy Uche, said his clients had brought about 72 witnesses before the Ogun tribunal, a feat he described as commendable and uncommon.

All the witnesses called so far said votes were cancelled in their polling unit and many were disenfranchised.