Ogun Tribunal Admits 150,656 Ballot Papers As Evidence Against Abiodun

The Ogun State Election Petition Tribunal, yesterday admitted in evidence 150,656 ballot papers used for the conduct of the March 18 governorship election in the state. The ballot papers were tendered to the Tribunal by a Forensic examiner, Reginald Nwoze, a retired Deputy Superintendent Police officer.

Chris Uche, counsel to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Ladi Adebutu at the resumed hearing, called three witnesses, including two forensic experts, bringing the total number of witnesses called so far to 94. Dr. Remi Olatunbora (SAN), counsel to INEC; Prof. Taiwo Osipitan (SAN), representing Abiodun and Dr. Onyechi Ikpeazu (SAN) all objected to the admissibility of the ballot papers, but reserved the grounds of their objections till final written addresses.

Nwoze while being crossed examined by counsels to respondents said, he examined and analyzed the ballot papers from 121 wards of 12 Local government areas of the state. According to him, the ballot papers tendered were sourced from the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Giving the anaylses of the ballot papers, Nwoze said, 37,401 were with multiple thumb prints, 3,470 were smushed and smeared, while 109,785 were with regular thumb prints.