Ogun Tribunal: Adebutu Heads To Appeal, Says Judgement Big Threat To Democracy

The governorship candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Ogun State, Ladi Adebutu, on Monday, vowed to challenge the judgement of the Election Petition Tribunal at the court of appeal, describing them as “disheartening and a big threat to democracy”.

The Tribunal in an 11-hour judgement on Saturday struck out the petition filed by Adebutu and the PDP against the election of Governor Dapo Abiodun, saying it lacked merit.

But, while reacting to the judgement, Adebutu in a statement by his media aide, Afolabi Orekoya in Abeokuta on Monday, lamented that the Tribunal “choose to focus on mere technicalities and the use of English rather than engage in a thorough examination of the glaring evidence presented”.

He insisted that the judgment was based solely on “funny technicalities” and failed to consider the substantial merits and evidence tendered during the trial.

“We condemn unequivocally the judgement of the tribunal, consequently, we have mandated our legal team to appeal the judgement of the tribunal. We will not relent until due Justice is served.

“With what was displayed at the Tribunal on Saturday 30th, September 2023, it is worrisome that the court may no longer be the hope of a common man who may seek redress through the court shortly if not curtailed.

“We will not be deterred by this setback. We will continue to fight for the rights and aspirations of our supporters and the citizens of our dear State.

“Our determination to see justice served will not be shaken by this judgment, and we will take this matter to the appellate courts to seek a more equitable and just outcome”, Adebutu said.

Adebutu urged his supporters to remain steadfast “as we continue this legal battle. We believe that the truth will ultimately prevail, and the will of the people will be acknowledged”.