Ogun Tribunal: Abiodun Opens Defence, As Witness Admits Disruption Of Elections

Governor Dapo Abiodun on Friday opened his defence at the Ogun State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal sitting in Abeokuta, the state capital. Abiodun is defending himself against the petition filed by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its Governorship candidate, Hon. Ladi Adebutu.

The petitioners are challenging the victory of Abiodun over alleged non-compliance to the Electoral Act and corrupt practices during the election. Adebutu and the PDP alleged that elections were disrupted by thugs in over 99 polling units, disenfranchising over 40,000 voters from participating in the March 18 polls.

Adebutu had closed his case after calling 94 witnesses and tendered over 200,000 documents in evidence. The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), being the first respondent, had also opened and closed its defence on Wednesday without calling any witness.

When the Tribunal resumed sitting on Friday, Abiodun, through his counsel, Prof Taiwo Osipitan, SAN, opened his defence in the petition. The witness, Jimoh Gbadebo, who testified in the defence, admitted the disruption of the March 18 election in seven out of 14 polling units in Ward 6, Sagamu, Sagamu Local Government Area of the State.

Gbadebo, who is the Ward Collation Agent for APC, mentioned the affected polling units as Units 2, 3, 4, 5, 7, 11 and 12, all in Sagamu. The witness said that masked political thugs, after about four hours into the election, stormed the polling unit and disrupted the exercise by destroying the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS), ballot boxes and papers.

According to him, the same group of thugs disrupted elections in the seven units by moving from one place to another. He said that due to the disruption of the election, the INEC ward Collation officer recorded zero for all parties in the election. “I can’t recognise them (thugs).

When they came, they were shouting ‘No BVAS, No BVAS’. The polling units were not far from each other. “Those who came disrupted the exercise from one polling unit to another.