Ogun Trains More 100 Educators On PSI-PMI Teaching Methodology

The Ogun State Government has trained at least 100 teachers selected across 31 senior secondary schools in the state on Progressive Science Initiative – Progressive Mathematics Initiative (PSI-PMI) teaching methodology. The training is to further enhance the quality of teaching and education in the state’s schools, make impartation seamless and more effective in the teaching-learning process.

The Commissioner for Education, Science and Technology, Prof Abayomi Arigbabu, disclosed this during the opening ceremony of the two-week Step-Down Training for Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) teachers, which was organised by the ministry in collaboration with Ogun State Economic Transformation Project (OGSTEP), which was held in Abeokuta.

He said the training would empower the teachers to shift from the traditional teaching and learning route to a more dynamic system that would guide learners through real-world problems thus fostering curiosity and nurturing resilience.

Arigbabu recalled that the state government had twice earlier trained 750 STEM teachers and equipped them with computer laptops each to enhance their service delivery, noting that the result had been desirable as learners in the state’s school have been outstanding in national and international competitions.

He also assured the teachers that there would be provision of a laptop each for the participants of the Step-Down Training, even as he urged them to take advantage of the training and be ready to apply the knowledge gained in their various schools.

“I want you to make good use of the opportunity provided to empower yourselves, so that you will become a better version of yourselves and teach science in a better way,” Arigbabu added. The Chairman, Ogun State Teaching Service Commission (TESCOM), Apostle Biodun Sanyaolu, who was represented by his Personal Assistant, Richard Babatunde, said the exercise was not only to build capacity, but also a transformational process to empower teachers to deliver STEM Education more effectively.

Also, the Permanent Secretary in the ministry, Mrs Oluwatosin Oloko noted that the PSI-PMI programme was a testament to collaborative efforts between the state government and development partners towards enhancing the quality of education by providing teachers with necessary skills, tools and knowledge.

Earlier, in her welcome address, Director of Education, Department of Science and Technology, Mrs Abosede Edun, said the training was organised primarily to ensure that no teacher was left behind in the quest to transform classroom delivery and improve learners’ outcome across all levels of education in the state.

In another development, Prof Arigbabu, while commissioning a Block of six-toilets with modern facilities at Moslem Primary School, Ososa in Odogbolu Local Government Area, said the facility was part of the ongoing massive rehabilitation and construction of schools across the state that is aimed at creating a more conducive and desirable teaching and learning environment.