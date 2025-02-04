Ogun Trains Education Officers To Sustain Technological Innovation

Share

As part of efforts at revitalising the state’s education system, Ogun State Ministry of Education, Science and Technology equipped the officers and staff of the ministry with skills on how to sustain technological innovation.

The capacity building programme took place at the ministry’s bi-monthly digital training for Education Officers and staffers of the ministry.

The Commissioner, Prof Abayomi Arigbabu, noted that the programme was the first virtual training session on the Digital Platform for Education Revitalisation (DiPER) Platform of the Ogun State Revitalisation Agenda (OGSERA) with the theme:

“General Overview of the DiPER Platform.” He said the programme is aimed at keeping the entire staff of the ministry abreast of the nitty-gritty of the platform.

Arigbabu, who said it was important for each officer to be equipped with adequate knowledge of the digital platform, which captured the whole processes in schools, including enrollment, database and records of learners and teachers, marking of attendance, lesson note among other functions, added that it would also go a long way in helping to guide schools and general public appropriately.

The Commissioner, however, commended the management and staff on their preparedness and active participation in the training, even as he enjoined them to be attentive and ask necessary questions for clarification.

He recalled that Governor Dapo Abiodun-led administration’s commitment towards providing qualitative and accessible education to the citizenry brought about digitalising the entire education sector of the state in order to revitalise it into a desirable pedestal.

“Everybody has one role or the other to play on the OGSERA platform; as teacher, learner, parent and administrator, and that is why for us everybody has to be familiar with activities on it,” he stated.

Earlier, the Permanent Secretary in the ministry, Mrs Oluwatosin Oloko, reiterated that the twice-in-a-month training would be a continuous and compulsory exercise for all staff of the ministry irrespective of grade level, cadre or department, even as she charged the officers to take ownership of the initiative for optimal performance.

The facilitator of the training, who is also an Education Officer, Mr Thompson Adisa, took the trainees through general overview of DiPER, the digital platform of OGSERA and components of Learners Identification Number (LIN), and explained that the platform was premised six pillars for digitilising activities of the ministry and schools in order to ensure efficiency and effectiveness of service delivery.

