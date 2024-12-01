Ogun Trains Automotive Artisans on CNG Conversion, Maintenance

Share

The Ogun State government has embarked on the training of automotive craftsmen across the three senatorial districts of the state in new techniques and technology in automotive mechatronics.

The training, which was in conjunction with the World Bank funded Ogun State Economic Transformation Project (OGSTEP), involved no fewer than 40 automotive craftsmen in its first phase.

The measure, according to the state government, is to support and enhance the capacity of artisans in the automotive industry in the state.

The training also includes conversion of vehicle engines from petrol to Compressed Natural Gas (CNG). The CNG training component involves the design and installation of CNG fuel systems in compliance with all applicable safety codes and standards.

Speaking at one of the practical sessions, held at Abeokuta, the OGSTEP Skills Sector Project Manager, Mr. Fatai Osunsanya, said that the training program which started three months ago is aimed at upskilling the selected artisans with modern techniques and knowledge in auto maintenance as well as improve the relevance and access to the traditional apprentice training system.

The Project Manager said that the training covered auto-mechatronics, auto-electrical, CNG Conversion, digital literacy, adult literacy and health and safety.

Osunsanya further explained that the trainees were selected from all the mechanic clusters across the state to participate in the pilot training programme.

