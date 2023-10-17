Ogun To Take Over Lagos-Ota-Abeokuta Road Project

The Ogun State government on Tuesday announced its readiness to take over the control of the Lagos-Ota-Abeokuta road’s construction from the Federal Government and convert it into a top-tier roadway.

The road, which traverses both Lagos and Ogun states, has been in a deteriorated state for years, causing significant difficulties for drivers, particularly the residents of Ogun State.

It would be recalled that attempts by Governor Dapo Abiodun, in collaboration with his counterpart in Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, to address this issue were unsuccessful during the administration of former President Muhammadu Buhari.

However, Governor Abiodun’s persistent efforts paid off on Monday when the federal government granted approval for the Ogun State Government to initiate the reconstruction of the deteriorating road, with plans to implement tolling.

Minister of Works, David Umahi, revealed the FG’s revised stance following discussions at the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting held at the Aso Villa in Abuja on Monday.

“On permission to build federal roads, when such requests are made, we give approval within 24 hours but then there are conditions to be met – they must have to use the Federal Ministry of Works standard designs,” Umahi said.

Ogun State Commissioner for Works and Infrastructure, Engr. Ade Akinsanya expressed gratitude for the federal government’s decision and praised Governor Abiodun’s unwavering determination to secure approval for the project.

He emphasized the state’s readiness to undertake the road reconstruction and alleviate the suffering of its people, which has persisted for many years.

Akinsanya recounted that the efforts to obtain federal government approval commenced as soon as Governor Abiodun assumed office in 2019. He emphasized that the decision permitting Ogun State to assume control of the project is the most beneficial development for the state’s citizens and all road users.

Saying the Governor never stopped decrying the decrepit state of the road, the Commissioner said: “Severally, Governor Abiodun and Governor Jide Sanwoolu of Lagos State wrote the presidency and the federal works ministry seeking the handover of among other roads, the Lagos-Sango Ota-Abeokuta road, Ikorodu-Ogijo-Sagamu road and Sagamu-Ijebu Ode-Benin road.

“But the response then was that all the roads were under contract at the time, so nothing happened. But our governor, determined to see an end to the hardship being experienced by our people, did not give up until he was able to seal the deal on Sunday.”

Akinsanya clarified that the road spans approximately 70 kilometres, with Ogun State covering roughly 61 kilometres and Lagos State 9 kilometres. He further pointed out that, despite awaiting federal approval, the state government continued efforts to improve the road’s condition for the convenience of motorists.

“Ogun State has been rehabilitating the road since 2019. We kept doing palliative work because the governor was always concerned about the suffering being experienced by the people. He remained concerned about the deplorable state of the road till he got what he wanted from the federal government.

“With the transfer done now, we are happy and ready to immediately take over the project and turn around the fortunes of the road. It’s what we’ve been looking for, and praying for since we came on board. We will take over immediately, subject to paper works between us and the federal ministry,” he stated further.

Akinsanya added that the state is going to work with the federal Ministry of Works to meet the criteria of the federal government.

“We are working on how to fund the project. Aside from the road, we will have trailer parks and other infrastructure in place. It will be in partnership with some other stakeholders. It’s a PPP project and work will start as soon as possible

“The governor has done very well in securing this approval despite the delay. We will still work with Lagos State on a lot of modalities. This is why we are the Gateway.

“The work will be accelerated so that delivery will be swift. We will give the best standard in the shortest time possible. We appreciate the minister for supporting our quest all along. Governor Abiodun is still working hard for more of this,” he added.