Ogun to set up c’ttee for Alaba Lawson’s Burial –Abiodun

Ogun State Governor Dapo Abiodun has disclosed plans by the state government to set up a committee that will work out a befitting burial for the late Iyalode of Yorubaland, Chief Alaba Lawson. Iyalode Lawson died on Saturday at the age of 72 after a brief illness. Abiodun, while paying a condolence visit to the family of the late educationist, philanthropist, business woman and women rights advocate in Abeokuta on Saturday, also described the deceased as a passionate and selfless woman who was also a great advocate of women’s rights.

The governor said he was saddened by her death, adding that the committee to be set up by the state government will liase with the Lawson family to begin the process of giving her a befitting burial. He said: “We will be with you throughout this very trying period. We are setting up a committee of the state to interface with the family so that we can begin to plan the final rights to give Mama a very befitting passing.” “Your mother was many things to many people. She was a very hard-working woman, a very principled woman, she will call a spade a spade, she will say it as it is.”